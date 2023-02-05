Look: Patriots Star Shares How Team Feels About Mac Jones

Mac Jones' second NFL season clearly didn't go as well as his first.

After finishing runner-up in last year's offensive rookie of the year race, many in New England had set a high bar for Jones heading into 2022.

Unfortunately for the young Patriots signal caller, injuries, coaching ( or, lack thereof ) and several other factors likely caused Jones' second NFL campaign to fall short of lofty expectations.

The Patriots ended the year with an 8-9 record while Jones, who'd been named a Pro Bowler in 2021, regressed significantly. On top of his completion percentage dropping from 67.6 percent to 65.2 percent, Jones' quarterback rating fell from 92.5 to 84.8.

Despite Jones' struggles this past season, his Patriots' teammates appear to have his back. According to New England linebacker Matthew Judon via NFL Media , the team has "a great deal of confidence in Mac."

Judon continued .

"...We’re going to see, because we know what type of player he can be. We saw it at the collegiate level, high school level, and we saw it at a pro level. And so that’s what we need. He knows that. And we’re going to be backing him just as long as he’s our quarterback. As long as he’s on the team, we’re going to be backing him. And I don’t plan that he’s going anywhere anytime soon," the Patriots star said.

Following a multi-week long absence due to injury early in the 2022 season, Jones was controversially benched in favor of Bailey Zappe during the Patriots' Week 7 game against Chicago.

While he regained the starting gig the next week and for the remainder of the season, many had formed reservations about Jones truly being the team's franchise quarterback.

As far as Judon and the Patriots appear to be concerned, though, Jones is still New England's signal caller of the future.