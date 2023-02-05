ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: Patriots Star Shares How Team Feels About Mac Jones

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCg1D_0kcstvtZ00

Mac Jones' second NFL season clearly didn't go as well as his first.

After finishing runner-up in last year's offensive rookie of the year race, many in New England had set a high bar for Jones heading into 2022.

Unfortunately for the young Patriots signal caller, injuries, coaching ( or, lack thereof ) and several other factors likely caused Jones' second NFL campaign to fall short of lofty expectations.

The Patriots ended the year with an 8-9 record while Jones, who'd been named a Pro Bowler in 2021, regressed significantly. On top of his completion percentage dropping from 67.6 percent to 65.2 percent, Jones' quarterback rating fell from 92.5 to 84.8.

Despite Jones' struggles this past season, his Patriots' teammates appear to have his back. According to New England linebacker Matthew Judon via NFL Media , the team has "a great deal of confidence in Mac."

Judon continued .

"...We’re going to see, because we know what type of player he can be. We saw it at the collegiate level, high school level, and we saw it at a pro level. And so that’s what we need. He knows that. And we’re going to be backing him just as long as he’s our quarterback. As long as he’s on the team, we’re going to be backing him. And I don’t plan that he’s going anywhere anytime soon," the Patriots star said.

Following a multi-week long absence due to injury early in the 2022 season, Jones was controversially benched in favor of Bailey Zappe during the Patriots' Week 7 game against Chicago.

While he regained the starting gig the next week and for the remainder of the season, many had formed reservations about Jones truly being the team's franchise quarterback.

As far as Judon and the Patriots appear to be concerned, though, Jones is still New England's signal caller of the future.

Comments / 4

Gene Stevens
3d ago

what people expect, look what happened with the Patriots. Josh McDaniels left for the raiders and Mac is only a rookie and he had to learn under Matt Patricia and Joe judge. People expect too much from Mac Jones. I wish people would stop blaming Mac Jones because they missed the playoffs.

Reply
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl LVII Coverage After Mysterious Altercation With Woman At Hotel

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was pulled from covering Super Bowl LVII on Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at an Arizona hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since hanging up his cleats, Irvin, 56, has seen enormous success as a TV personality. Details of the woman's complaint are unknown at this time, however, Irvin claimed he was "perplexed" by the report.Following a complaint from a woman who said she was involved in an incident with the 56-year-old ex-NFL player in a hotel lobby, the NFL Network yanked Irvin from his scheduled coverage ahead of...
DALLAS, TX
Good News Network

New England Patriots Owner Wants to Sign Newly Retired Tom Brady to a Contract

23 years ago, Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr. was signed as a 6th-round draft pick. As of his current official retirement announcement on the 1st of February, 2023, he holds nearly every NFL quarterback record. However, it might, even now, not be the end of the road for the 45-year-old....
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy