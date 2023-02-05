ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Comments / 27

Ellen Jenkins
3d ago

I'm white and I love watermelon. I love waffles and fried chicken, not necessarily served together. Most everyone I know, both black and white, loves all 3. I live in the South and have never heard them called cultural foods. Maybe that's a Northern thing.

Reply(1)
11
B Dud
3d ago

Just dial 1-800-Waaaaaaaaa The next time you are offended! Because that person on the line will be the only one who cares!

Reply
6
Independent Independent
3d ago

Who doesn’t like chicken and waffles?? Im sorry, but when you make chicken and waffles you are not hurting anybody’s feelings. Unless they aren’t invited to eat.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

School Vendor: Sorry for Serving Chicken, Waffles, Watermelon for Black History Month

A food service company that supplies a New York middle school apologized for its “unintentional insensitivity” after it offered students chicken and waffles—with watermelon as a dessert—on the first day of Black History Month. The company, Aramark, told NBC News in a Sunday statement that the “inexcusable mistake” never should have occurred at Nyack Middle School. In an earlier statement, according to WABC, Aramark had explained, “While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.” Nyack’s principal said in a letter to the community that the Feb. 1 menu had been changed without the school’s knowledge, and that the children should have been served Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. This year’s incident isn’t the first time Aramark has faced backlash over insensitive Black History Month menus; New York University cut ties with the vendor after it served college students ribs, cornbread, collard greens, and Kool-Aid on Feb. 20, 2018.Read it at NBC News
NYACK, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy