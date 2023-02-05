Read full article on original website
Ellen Jenkins
3d ago
I'm white and I love watermelon. I love waffles and fried chicken, not necessarily served together. Most everyone I know, both black and white, loves all 3. I live in the South and have never heard them called cultural foods. Maybe that's a Northern thing.
Reply(1)
11
B Dud
3d ago
Just dial 1-800-Waaaaaaaaa The next time you are offended! Because that person on the line will be the only one who cares!
Reply
6
Independent Independent
3d ago
Who doesn’t like chicken and waffles?? Im sorry, but when you make chicken and waffles you are not hurting anybody’s feelings. Unless they aren’t invited to eat.
Reply
3
Middle school students served ‘insensitive’ lunch on first day of Black History Month, principal says
The students were scheduled to have Philly cheesesteaks and broccoli on Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month — but the school's food provider instead served the "insensitive" meal.
School Vendor: Sorry for Serving Chicken, Waffles, Watermelon for Black History Month
A food service company that supplies a New York middle school apologized for its “unintentional insensitivity” after it offered students chicken and waffles—with watermelon as a dessert—on the first day of Black History Month. The company, Aramark, told NBC News in a Sunday statement that the “inexcusable mistake” never should have occurred at Nyack Middle School. In an earlier statement, according to WABC, Aramark had explained, “While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.” Nyack’s principal said in a letter to the community that the Feb. 1 menu had been changed without the school’s knowledge, and that the children should have been served Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. This year’s incident isn’t the first time Aramark has faced backlash over insensitive Black History Month menus; New York University cut ties with the vendor after it served college students ribs, cornbread, collard greens, and Kool-Aid on Feb. 20, 2018.Read it at NBC News
