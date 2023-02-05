ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Associated Press

Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city’s latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said. Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn’t. The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice storm

The Austin Police Department said 70-year-old Janice Erickson died last week after being involved in a 10-car pileup in south Austin. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection with South Congress Avenue. Crews responded to the scene and the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXII.com

Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin

Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Some Austin residents without power for seven days

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
GEORGETOWN, TX

