Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city’s latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said. Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn’t. The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice storm
The Austin Police Department said 70-year-old Janice Erickson died last week after being involved in a 10-car pileup in south Austin. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection with South Congress Avenue. Crews responded to the scene and the...
Report: City of Austin ordered to pay $90M to operator of airport's South Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in August 2022, when the operator of LoneStar Airport Holdings initially sued the City of Austin. The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of the airport's South Terminal $90 million in damages, according to a report from KUT.
KXII.com
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
fox7austin.com
Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
New Orleans homicide suspect arrested in Austin
Anderson Dixon, 20, of Hammond, Louisiana was wanted by New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder
virtualbx.com
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
Some Austin residents without power for seven days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
hellogeorgetown.com
Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
