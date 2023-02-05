Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theriver953.com
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
q101online.com
Waynesboro student advances in spelling bee
A Waynesboro Middle School student is one step closer to becoming a national spelling bee champ. In a divisional spell-off last week at Kate Collins Middle School, eighth-grader Bennett Craft outlasted the competition after eight rounds. His bee-winning word? Scruple – S-C-R-U-P-L-E. Because of his divisional-round win, Craft is...
969wsig.com
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Many people travel to Italy for the hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas alone. Yet what if we told you there was a place in Virginia that delivered a comparable experience, save the pricey flight overseas? Lampo Neapolitan Pizza is about as authentic as it gets, and it’s conveniently located in Charlottesville. This tiny restaurant often has a line out the door, and the reason is that the food is just that good. If you enjoy quality pizza made with the finest local ingredients, you owe it to yourself to visit Lampo.
supertalk929.com
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying
Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 28 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Tadashi Demetrius Keys, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying. According to Charlottesville Police, Keys was taken into custody without incident on Friday. This is an ongoing investigation; anyone...
q101online.com
Harrisonburg man arrested after high speed chase and crash
A Harrisonburg man may have escaped serious injury, but he is in hot water with the law after he led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing his car early this morning in downtown Broadway. Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller reports that just after four o’clock, officers with Broadway and...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro man arrested on series of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms charges
A Waynesboro man was arrested on a series of drug charges, including allegations involving the intent to sell fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana. Chaz Dylan Newville, 31, also faces firearms charges. The Waynesboro PD arrested Newville after executing a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Walnut...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
