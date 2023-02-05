ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Despite 20 points from Gray & Johnson, Gamecocks fall at home to Arkansas 65-63

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID)— Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday.

Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.

Josh Gray scored a career-high 20 points — 11 more than his previous best — for the Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9), who have lost seven straight. Gray matched his career best with 14 rebounds — set last time out in a loss to Mississippi State. Meechie Johnson also scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Hayden Brown added 10 points. Five players did all the scoring for the Gamecocks.

Graham had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Davis buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to send the Razorbacks into halftime with a 36-27 lead. Arkansas shot 57.7% from the floor before intermission (15 of 26).

The Razorbacks took their biggest lead at 47-35 on a jumper by Council with 14:05 left to play. Johnson sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Jacobi Wright layup — off a steal by Johnson — to pull the Gamecocks within 58-57 at the 5:09 mark. Gray followed with two free throws and South Carolina went ahead for the first time since leading 10-9.

Arkansas regained the lead with 2:53 remaining on two free throws from Black after he grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled by Gray. Gray scored twice on dunks, but Council and Black answered with layups and the Razorbacks led 64-63 with 1:21 to go.

KEY STAT

  • Arkansas got two buckets and three key free throws down the stretch in the final 2:53 of the game to seal the victory. They shot 57.7 percent (15-of-26) in the first half to open up a nine-point lead at halftime, 36-27.

NOTABLES

  • Josh Gray made his third consecutive start and had a big day, scoring a career-high 20 points on (9-for-14 shooting and five dunks) and tying his career-high with 14 rebounds. It marks his second game this season scoring in double-figures and fourth game with double-figure rebounds. He’s had his only two double-doubles in college in the team’s last four games.
  • Meechie Johnson and Hayden Brown also finished in double-figures for Carolina. Johnson finished with 20 points after going 5-for-8 from downtown. Brown finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
  • Chico Carter Jr. and Meechie Johnson each had four assists to lead the team.
  • South Carolina held Arkansas to just 26.7 percent shooting (4-for-15) from beyond the arc and 37.9 percent (11-for-29) shooting overall in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) hit the road again for a pair of games next week. Carolina first travels to Missouri (16-5, 4-4 SEC) on Tuesday for a late 9 p.m. (ET) tip at Mizzou Arena on SEC Network. The Gamecocks then head to Oxford, Miss. to face Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9 SEC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

