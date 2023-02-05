ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit

A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NH Officials Monitoring Bomb Threats at Local Walmart Stores

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it is monitoring "multiple calls" for bomb threats at Walmart stores across the state on Wednesday morning. "Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls," the agency said in a statement. "The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state and federal agencies."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boy Mourned After Death in Cape Cod Fire That Displaced Other Residents

The Cape Cod community is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy and stepping up to help more than a dozen others who are now displaced following a house fire over the weekend. The fire happened on Route 6A in Orleans, Massachusetts, according to firefighters. "The first arriving crews were...
ORLEANS, MA

