Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Baseless Threats Called in to Schools Across Vermont: ‘a Hoax … Designed to Create Chaos'
A spate of apparently false reports of shootings at Vermont schools was being reported statewide Wednesday morning, officials said, with the governor calling them "an act of terrorism." Twenty-one reports of threats were received Wednesday, none of which appeared to credible, officials said. One of the baseless threats specified that...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit
A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
nbcboston.com
NH Officials Monitoring Bomb Threats at Local Walmart Stores
The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it is monitoring "multiple calls" for bomb threats at Walmart stores across the state on Wednesday morning. "Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls," the agency said in a statement. "The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state and federal agencies."
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
nbcboston.com
Boy Mourned After Death in Cape Cod Fire That Displaced Other Residents
The Cape Cod community is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy and stepping up to help more than a dozen others who are now displaced following a house fire over the weekend. The fire happened on Route 6A in Orleans, Massachusetts, according to firefighters. "The first arriving crews were...
Comments / 1