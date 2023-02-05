ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, announces candidacy for New York City Council

By Magee Hickey
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exone r ated Five who were formerly known as the Central Park Five, officially announced his candidacy for the New York City Council District 9 seat on Saturday.

Salaam spoke one-on-one with PIX11’s Magee Hickey about his campaign, which he said will focus on racial justice, public safety and housing equity. Watch the interview in the video player above.

Kristin Richardson Jordan is the current District 9 incumbent.

