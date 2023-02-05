Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Pfizer Assists Ada Health to Help Potential COVID-19 Patients Receive Timely Treatment Via Online Service
An online condition-based care service designed to help people understand if they meet the criteria for progression to severe COVID-19 was launched under the partnership of Pfizer and Ada Health. An online condition-based care service designed to help people understand if they meet the criteria for progression to severe COVID-19...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
Feds Award $315 Million in Grants for Homelessness Programs
Forty-six communities across 30 states will share in nearly $315 million worth of newly awarded federal grants to help people who are living on the streets and in other unsheltered settings, or who are homeless in rural areas. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grant winners...
MedicalXpress
Study highlights nationwide reliance on emergency departments for mental health care
Oregon Health & Science University researchers measured wide differences among U.S. states in the number of people who turn to hospital emergency departments for treatment of mental health conditions through Medicaid, highlighting the lack of suitable care in many states. The findings published today in the February edition of the...
NIH Director's Blog
Health Care in the Early 1960s
My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
MedicalXpress
Stigma and a lack of support limit HIV testing in Côte d'Ivoire
To improve HIV testing rates in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire, community health workers need more training and support, researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle and the Institute de Recherche et Actions en Afrique, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire report in a new study. The scientific paper appears in the Feb. 8 issue of the journal PLOS ONE.
MedicalXpress
Telehealth considerably improved disparities in postpartum visit attendance for Black patients
More than half of pregnancy-related deaths occur in the postpartum period, so when the COVID-19 pandemic caused postpartum obstetric care to switch to using telemedicine, it was not without risk. With high maternal mortality rates and large racial disparities in maternal outcomes, the impact of this new care delivery model was unknown.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
CVS Deepens Healthcare Roots With $10.6B Oak Street Deal
CVS says it will acquire primary care provider Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. The pharmacy giant announced the purchase Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning, marking the latest step in CVS' campaign to expand its primary care offerings. It's also happening as a number of major retailers are investing in their own healthcare projects.
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
CVS Health Acquires Oak Street Health for $10.6B in Cash – M&A
– CVS Health acquires Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal of $39 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Bringing CVS Health and Oak Street Health together can significantly benefit patients’ long-term health by reducing care costs and improving outcomes – particularly for those in underserved communities.
MedicalXpress
Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds
Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
MedicalXpress
Resilience to HIV-related stigma may be key to ending the AIDS epidemic
Failing to address the psychological trauma experienced by many older people living with HIV/AIDS will make it difficult—if not impossible—to end the epidemic, according to a Rutgers University study. Once considered a death sentence, HIV/AIDS has evolved into a manageable illness—with the availability of antiretroviral treatments—and people with...
MedicalXpress
Study shows enhanced spiritual care improves well-being of ICU surrogate decision-makers
Family members or others who make decisions for patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) often experience significant anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. In one of the first studies to address the effect of spiritual support on the well-being of these surrogate decision-makers, researchers led by Alexia Torke, M.D., with Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that those receiving enhanced spiritual care had a clinically significant decline in anxiety. Additionally, family surrogates receiving enhanced spiritual support experienced higher spiritual well-being and satisfaction with spiritual care compared to individuals receiving usual care from a hospital chaplain.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress
Initiative to improve patient safety and equity at the time of ICU discharge
The American Thoracic Society, together with six sites across the U.S., is launching the ATS ICU Pause Initiative to educate health care providers about patient safety and equity in diagnosis at the time of ICU discharge. The ICU Pause program was borne out of a need to improve diagnostic safety at the particularly high-risk juncture when patients are discharged from the intensive care unit to hospital wards.
Patient Experience Impacted as More Healthcare Workers Consider Leaving Their Jobs
– Healthcare ranked last for employee satisfaction with pay compared to 27 other industries studied, according to the 2023 Healthcare Experience Trends Report from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). – The report also found that healthcare employees had lower scores than other industry employees across the core pillars of employee experience –...
