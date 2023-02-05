My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.

9 DAYS AGO