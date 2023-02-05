ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research

Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
MedicalXpress

GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults

Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
Popular Science

The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says

It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
MedicalXpress

Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns

A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
Route Fifty

Feds Award $315 Million in Grants for Homelessness Programs

Forty-six communities across 30 states will share in nearly $315 million worth of newly awarded federal grants to help people who are living on the streets and in other unsheltered settings, or who are homeless in rural areas. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grant winners...
NIH Director's Blog

Health Care in the Early 1960s

My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
MedicalXpress

Stigma and a lack of support limit HIV testing in Côte d'Ivoire

To improve HIV testing rates in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire, community health workers need more training and support, researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle and the Institute de Recherche et Actions en Afrique, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire report in a new study. The scientific paper appears in the Feb. 8 issue of the journal PLOS ONE.
MedicalXpress

Telehealth considerably improved disparities in postpartum visit attendance for Black patients

More than half of pregnancy-related deaths occur in the postpartum period, so when the COVID-19 pandemic caused postpartum obstetric care to switch to using telemedicine, it was not without risk. With high maternal mortality rates and large racial disparities in maternal outcomes, the impact of this new care delivery model was unknown.
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
PYMNTS

CVS Deepens Healthcare Roots With $10.6B Oak Street Deal

CVS says it will acquire primary care provider Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. The pharmacy giant announced the purchase Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning, marking the latest step in CVS' campaign to expand its primary care offerings. It's also happening as a number of major retailers are investing in their own healthcare projects.
McKnight's

Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study

Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
HIT Consultant

CVS Health Acquires Oak Street Health for $10.6B in Cash – M&A

– CVS Health acquires Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal of $39 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Bringing CVS Health and Oak Street Health together can significantly benefit patients’ long-term health by reducing care costs and improving outcomes – particularly for those in underserved communities.
MedicalXpress

Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds

Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
MedicalXpress

Resilience to HIV-related stigma may be key to ending the AIDS epidemic

Failing to address the psychological trauma experienced by many older people living with HIV/AIDS will make it difficult—if not impossible—to end the epidemic, according to a Rutgers University study. Once considered a death sentence, HIV/AIDS has evolved into a manageable illness—with the availability of antiretroviral treatments—and people with...
MedicalXpress

Study shows enhanced spiritual care improves well-being of ICU surrogate decision-makers

Family members or others who make decisions for patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) often experience significant anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. In one of the first studies to address the effect of spiritual support on the well-being of these surrogate decision-makers, researchers led by Alexia Torke, M.D., with Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that those receiving enhanced spiritual care had a clinically significant decline in anxiety. Additionally, family surrogates receiving enhanced spiritual support experienced higher spiritual well-being and satisfaction with spiritual care compared to individuals receiving usual care from a hospital chaplain.
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress

Initiative to improve patient safety and equity at the time of ICU discharge

The American Thoracic Society, together with six sites across the U.S., is launching the ATS ICU Pause Initiative to educate health care providers about patient safety and equity in diagnosis at the time of ICU discharge. The ICU Pause program was borne out of a need to improve diagnostic safety at the particularly high-risk juncture when patients are discharged from the intensive care unit to hospital wards.
