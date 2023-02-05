ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

wwnytv.com

Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County. A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310. Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene. He...
MADRID, NY
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Emergency Airlift and Amnesia After New York Snowmobile Accident

A snowmobile accident required an emergency airlift and left another man with amnesia after a scary encounter on a frozen New York lake. The two riders, aged 53 and 14, required immediate medical care after crashing on Stillwater Reservoir in Webb, NY. The startling cause of the accident, however, is a hidden danger to many New York thrill seekers.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Lyme Ice Fishing Derby this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Three Mile Bay Fire Department is hosting its 45th annual Lyme Ice Fishing Derby this weekend. Fire department president Charle Mount talked about the derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240

Tri-Cities – All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don’t have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
TRI-CITIES, WA

