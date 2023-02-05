ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Dog rescued in Massachusetts after falling through ice

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A dog was rescued in Wareham, Massachusetts, after it reportedly fell through the ice on a pond Saturday morning.

Saturday morning just after 7 a.m. in subzero temperatures, Wareham Fire Department said on Facebook that crews were called out for a rescue of a dog that went through the ice on a pond near Barker Road.

When crews arrived in the area, they saw the dog struggling in the water, according to WFXT . The dog was reportedly about 150 feet away from the shore.

Firefighters went onto the ice quickly, according to WFXT.

“Dakota” was brought out to a rescue vehicle to warm up after being rescued, according to Wareham Fire Department.

The dog was reportedly taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Wareham Fire Department said it is believed that the dog was in the water for about 20 minutes before it was rescued.

Authorities say more than 20 department members had responded to the call. Wareham Police Department, Wareham Department of Natural Resources, and Wareham EMS Local 2895 assisted with the rescue at the scene.

No further information has been released.

