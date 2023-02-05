Read full article on original website
On behalf of cancer patients, survivors and their families, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) applauds the president’s continued focus and dedication to achieving the goal of the Cancer Moonshot, to end cancer as we know it. President Biden outlined several strategies in the State of the Union to reduce the cancer burden nationwide, including accelerated cancer discovery through investment in research, increased access to cancer prevention, and improved access to affordable, comprehensive health coverage.
