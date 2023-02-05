The Colorado State Patrol has cited two drivers for two crashes that shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Monday. The Colorado State Patrol said there were two separate crashes, with the first one coming in at 11:15 a.m. involving a single tractor-trailer that rolled from mile marker 124 traveling westbound.There were no injuries to the 28-year-old male driver from New Jersey. State troopers said the crash was weather-related and they were investigating whether he was traveling too fast for the conditions. Diesel fuel spilled from the truck and hazmat crews were called in. That driver was cited for careless driving. As traffic started to back up from that crash, two semis and two passenger vehicles collided. State troopers said those vehicles were traveling too fast for the conditions. There were minor injuries to the occupants of one of the passenger vehicles. The at-fault driver of that crash was cited for careless driving. The crashes closed either both or one direction of I-70 for more than 12 hours.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO