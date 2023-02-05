Read full article on original website
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
2 drivers cited in crashes that shut down I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado State Patrol has cited two drivers for two crashes that shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Monday. The Colorado State Patrol said there were two separate crashes, with the first one coming in at 11:15 a.m. involving a single tractor-trailer that rolled from mile marker 124 traveling westbound.There were no injuries to the 28-year-old male driver from New Jersey. State troopers said the crash was weather-related and they were investigating whether he was traveling too fast for the conditions. Diesel fuel spilled from the truck and hazmat crews were called in. That driver was cited for careless driving. As traffic started to back up from that crash, two semis and two passenger vehicles collided. State troopers said those vehicles were traveling too fast for the conditions. There were minor injuries to the occupants of one of the passenger vehicles. The at-fault driver of that crash was cited for careless driving. The crashes closed either both or one direction of I-70 for more than 12 hours.
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday due to a multiple-vehicle crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The closure is at Exit 133, Dotsero, with the crash located further west at mile marker 122.9. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.Those planning on the northern alternate route were urged to plan for weather and additional travel time. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, one is a...
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
