WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Krushless in Iowa City
WCIA — In episode 178 of the 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement go over the Illini’s close loss to Iowa 81-79. They talk the fouls and turnovers, Jayden Epps’ great second half performance, and more.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Krushless-in-Iowa-City-e1ufhjiCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
