This first-round showdown comes down to grit on grit in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships. Chestnut Ridge is a true prototype that West Perry would love to follow and get to a place where the Mustangs can be perennial contenders in Hershey. West Perry could be considered a slight underdog against a team that’s loaded in the lower weights, but the Mustangs aren’t about to back down. They still expect to win and wrestle hard against every opponent.

ELLIOTTSBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO