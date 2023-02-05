ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

PennLive.com

Tale of the Tape: West Perry vs. Chestnut Ridge at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships

This first-round showdown comes down to grit on grit in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships. Chestnut Ridge is a true prototype that West Perry would love to follow and get to a place where the Mustangs can be perennial contenders in Hershey. West Perry could be considered a slight underdog against a team that’s loaded in the lower weights, but the Mustangs aren’t about to back down. They still expect to win and wrestle hard against every opponent.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s dual season ends with 41-34 loss to Saucon Valley at PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

Down a state finalist and one of Pennsylvania’s top 189-pounders, Bishop McDevitt still made a match of it against Saucon Valley in the preliminary round of the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships. The defending state champion Panthers took a 41-34 victory with a pin from Aiden Grogg in the final bout of the night to advance to Thursday’s first round against District 6 champ United.
HELLERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata girls hoops drop 51-31 decision to Selinsgrove

Juniata fell behind early and couldn’t recover as the Indians fell to Selinsgrove 51-31 Tuesday. The Seals led 13-3 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Indians back into serious contention. Haylee Nava’s 17-point performance powered the Seals offensively. Teammate Murphy O’Brien chipped in 10...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick

One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State skill-position transfers make ‘impressive’ transition; James Franklin talks impact of ‘22 recruiting class, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature coach James Franklin’s thoughts on two transfer portal players, plus the unusual impact of the Lions’ 2022 recruiting class. “Everybody’s been really impressed” by North Carolina cornerback transfer Storm Duck, according to James Franklin. The Lions newcomer says little but...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Nick Singleton turning the page from debut season to ‘what’s next’ in 2023

STATE COLLEGE — Nick Singleton can’t seem to shake it. Everywhere the Penn State phenom turns, he still manages to see his record-setting Rose Bowl run. Singleton’s dash through Utah’s defense, one that encapsulated his electrifying freshman season, happened five weeks ago. Friends keep sending him the highlight anyway, and he can’t help but notice when it pops up on social media.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Celebrate the Phila. Eagles with free Dunkin’ coffee this weekend (2/11-12)

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. To celebrate, Dunkin’ is giving Eagles fans free coffee. Participating locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties will give customers a free medium hot coffee all day on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

