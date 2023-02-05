A 45-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing in the West End on Saturday evening, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police were dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the 300 block of S. Reynolds Street for a report of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a non-lethal stab wound to the midsection.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO