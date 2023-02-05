ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

alxnow.com

Man held without bond after stabbing in Landmark neighborhood apartment building

A 45-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing in the West End on Saturday evening, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police were dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the 300 block of S. Reynolds Street for a report of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a non-lethal stab wound to the midsection.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
fox5dc.com

Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase

D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
TRIANGLE, VA
alxnow.com

Man injured in Arlandria assault early Monday morning

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by group of men in Arlandria on Monday morning, according to police. Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Glebe Road and Mount Vernon Avenue on Monday at around 2:30 a.m. The man suffered lacerations to his head and told...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs during Disturbance

A Spotsylvania man escalated a situation and assaulted a deputy during a call of a disturbance before the sun even rose. On February 6th, at approximately 6:24 a.m. Deputies responded to Bedrock Way for a call of a disturbance. The caller advised an unknown man was pulling on their vehicle’s door handles, as well as, their basement door.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear. The student who was filming deleted the video prior to law enforcement’s involvement.
Falls Church News-Press

City of Falls Church Police Seek Stabbing Suspect

Sunday, February 5, 2023 — At about 3:40 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to the outside of 1230 W. Broad Street (Giant) for a report of an altercation between two males who were possibly panhandling. One man fled before the police arrived; the other was still on the scene and suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital and is reportedly stable.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

