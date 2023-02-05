Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia locationKristen WaltersStafford, VA
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Driver caught going 114 mph on Interstate 66, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 85 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 66. According to a tweet from PWCPD, the driver was caught going 114 miles per...
WJLA
Man arrested after stealing 4 catalytic converters, 3 AC units in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of stealing several catalytic converters and air conditioning units in Fairfax County, Va. was caught Monday, police said. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers were called to Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield Monday night for a man stealing a catalytic converter.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding, assault suspect
Goins is accused of hitting a woman multiple times and forcibly pulling her out of a vehicle.
Stafford Sheriff’s Office: Fraud suspects spent $1,000 at Target with stolen credit cards
According to police, a woman's wallet was stolen from her purse at a Panera Bread on South Gateway Drive. Later, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, the two people pictured used them at a Target on South Gateway Drive to buy over $1,000 worth of items.
alxnow.com
Man held without bond after stabbing in Landmark neighborhood apartment building
A 45-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing in the West End on Saturday evening, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police were dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the 300 block of S. Reynolds Street for a report of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a non-lethal stab wound to the midsection.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
fox5dc.com
Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase
D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
Drug Bust: Detectives say man had 63 pounds of marijuana, THC items on him in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that detectives were able to keep $500,000 worth of drugs off the street after they arrested a man accused of bringing drugs into Fairfax County from out of state. The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives found out that he was brining the drugs and stopped […]
alxnow.com
Man injured in Arlandria assault early Monday morning
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by group of men in Arlandria on Monday morning, according to police. Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Glebe Road and Mount Vernon Avenue on Monday at around 2:30 a.m. The man suffered lacerations to his head and told...
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
wfxrtv.com
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs during Disturbance
A Spotsylvania man escalated a situation and assaulted a deputy during a call of a disturbance before the sun even rose. On February 6th, at approximately 6:24 a.m. Deputies responded to Bedrock Way for a call of a disturbance. The caller advised an unknown man was pulling on their vehicle’s door handles, as well as, their basement door.
fox5dc.com
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear. The student who was filming deleted the video prior to law enforcement’s involvement.
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Falls Church News-Press
City of Falls Church Police Seek Stabbing Suspect
Sunday, February 5, 2023 — At about 3:40 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to the outside of 1230 W. Broad Street (Giant) for a report of an altercation between two males who were possibly panhandling. One man fled before the police arrived; the other was still on the scene and suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital and is reportedly stable.
Bay Net
5 Annapolis Teens Arrested Following Police Pursuit, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana And 3 Guns Recovered
SEVERN, Md. – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled toward...
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Comments / 1