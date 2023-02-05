Read full article on original website
JMU Tennis sweeps player of the week honors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Men’s and Women’s Tennis both have players of the week, and are looking to carry this momentum into the rest of the season. For the Men’s team, senior Holden Koons was voted Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, according to a press release from the university. This is Koons’ first career Sun Belt honor, as well as the first for the program., and his eighth career conference weekly award, dating back to the 2019-20 season. In last week’s double sweep against Navy (W, 7-0) and Mount St. Mary’s (W, 7-0), Koons went a combined 4-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
WHSV
JMU Softball to honor Lauren Bernett during 2023 season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) starts their Softball season this weekend, and the University announced that the team will wear a helmet sticker to honor Lauren Bernett, who passed away last year. JMU announced this is in a press release sent out just before the season kicks...
WHSV
JMU softball gears up for 2023 season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few days left until JMU softball kicks off the 2023 season. The Dukes gained national attention with a historic run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021. However, the Dukes hit a rough patch in 2022, going 21-21 overall until the season was cancelled after the tragic death of starting catcher Lauren Bernett.
