Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
Wrestling: Young but seasoned Caldwell rolls into North 2 Group 2 finals
How well was Caldwell going to handle the bigger moments?. The Chiefs boast the likes of junior Lorenzo Caamano and senior Ian Flanagan, but they also feature a heap of underclassmen who are inexperienced when it comes to facing the pressures of postseason wrestling. But now that the postseason has...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Remembering LeBron James’ N.J. debut, almost 20 years to the day before he became NBA’s scoring king
The symmetry is almost too amazing to believe. On Feb. 8, 2003, a teenaged basketball player that everyone believed was destined for greatness came to Trenton, scoring a career-high 52 points and putting on the kind of show that left no doubt about his future stardom.
P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’
P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?
Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
Longtime Assistant Baseball Coach Jim Walsh Leaving Program After 17 Seasons
NEW YORK- Longtime Columbia baseball assistant coach Jim Walsh is leaving the program after 17 years to become the varsity head coach at Union City High School, where he has taught since 1996. At Columbia, Walsh served as bench coach then became first base coach. His duties included working with...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
