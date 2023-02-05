ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cougcenter.com

Charlisse Leger-Walker named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list

Just one week after earning a spot on the Anne Meyers-Drysdale midseason top-ten finalist list, WSU’s superstar Charlisse Leger-Walker his picked up another award honor. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced their midseason watch list for the (Jersey Mike’s) Naismith Trophy. The honor is given to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player each season and it’s the first time Leger-Walker has earned the midseason nod.
PULLMAN, WA
sfstandard.com

Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents

Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cougcenter.com

Photo Gallery: WSU takes on the Bay

Our friend Ashley has done it again. This past weekend, your Washington State Women’s basketball took on Stanford on Friday, and Cal yesterday. The results were a bit of a mixed bag (71-38 loss against Stanford, 70-60 win against Cal), but the pictures are worth a thousand words!. After...
PULLMAN, WA
fishduck.com

Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10

It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem

Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
PULLMAN, WA
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

