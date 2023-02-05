Read full article on original website
Kamie Ethridge gets 150th career win as head coach with victory over California
Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge notched her 150th career win as a head coach on Sunday in the Cougars’ 70-60 victory over California. The victory over the Bears came a few days after losing to #2 Stanford on Friday. It is the fifth straight victory over the Bears.
Charlisse Leger-Walker named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list
Just one week after earning a spot on the Anne Meyers-Drysdale midseason top-ten finalist list, WSU’s superstar Charlisse Leger-Walker his picked up another award honor. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced their midseason watch list for the (Jersey Mike’s) Naismith Trophy. The honor is given to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player each season and it’s the first time Leger-Walker has earned the midseason nod.
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
Photo Gallery: WSU takes on the Bay
Our friend Ashley has done it again. This past weekend, your Washington State Women’s basketball took on Stanford on Friday, and Cal yesterday. The results were a bit of a mixed bag (71-38 loss against Stanford, 70-60 win against Cal), but the pictures are worth a thousand words!. After...
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Pullman hangs on to No. 1 spot (Feb. 7)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. Pullman once again received every first-place vote from the voting coaches. Prosser ...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
