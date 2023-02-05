ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Local wrestling champ inducted into Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A local wrestling champion was inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 4th.

John Forren of Shady Spring received the honor at the Larry Snuffer Slam Tournament, held at Shady Spring High School.

Forren had an incredible career, winning multiple tournaments from 2009 to 2013.

But his best season was his senior year when he had a 42-2 record for the season and won the state title in the 120 pound weight class.

Forren says wrestling is more than an individual sport.

“Just work super hard and show up to practice and believe in yourself and it’ll get you a lot further than you think,” said Forren. “I also had super awesome teammates and really good coaches that pushed me and never stopped pushing me.”

Along with Forren, there was another inductee for this year’s class, Addam Lewis, who attended Liberty High School.

However, he was unable to make it to the ceremony.

