Los Angeles, CA

WVNews

Nevada 77, New Mexico 76

NEVADA (19-6) Coleman 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Baker 5-9 0-1 10, Blackshear 4-10 3-4 12, Lucas 11-18 0-0 28, Foster 2-2 2-2 6, Davidson 1-4 1-1 4, Powell 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 29-58 8-10 77.
RENO, NV
WVNews

Kyle Tucker, Astros go to salary arbitration with $2.5M gap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker went to salary arbitration with the World Series champion Houston Astros on Wednesday, asking for $7.5 million rather than the team's $5 million offer. The $2.5 million gap matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their...
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Guard Jordin Canada staying with hometown LA Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

