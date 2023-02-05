Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Arrest is made in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Hudson prosecutor says
A person has been arrested in the beating and strangling death of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave, the Hudson County prosecutor said early Friday morning. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez made the announcement on social media platforms just before 1 a.m.,...
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
NJ councilwoman murder: Investigators eye church where she was treasurer in unsolved shooting, report says
New Jersey police looked into a Newark church as part of their investigation into the shooting death of a GOP lawmaker attacked last week, report says.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Investigation Underway Following Hit-and-Run Crash Last Night In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Last night, around 9:30, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. No...
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Murdered Jersey City Teacher Died of Blunt Force Trauma, Strangulation Investigation Reveals
JERSEY CITY, NJ - The preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled the death of a Jersey City woman found deceased in Kearny a Homicide, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. An autopsy performed on Thursday, Feb. 9, determined Luz Hernandez, 33, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. As previously reported, on Tuesday, Feb 7, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. The findings resulted in the Jersey City Police Department contacting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course...
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher
A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Small N.J. borough wracked by killing of local councilman
The small rivertown borough of Milford in Hunterdon County is reeling from the death of local councilman Russell Heller, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a former PSE&G co-worker in the parking lot of a company building where he worked in Somerset County. Milford is a place where “everyone...
NJ Transit plans to move into new headquarters, but will remain in Newark
NJ Transit officials plan to relocate from the transit agency’s headquarters in Newark to leased space at nearby 2 Gateway Center in the city, saying it would be too costly to retrofit the current offices on Raymond Boulevard near Penn Station. The agency’s board of directors gave approval to...
