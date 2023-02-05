Read full article on original website
247Sports
WSU baseball: Brian Green takes deep dive on Coug roster
THERE MAY NOT be a ton of returners but Washington State baseball coach Brian Green is bullish on the outlook for the Cougars in 2023 and he explained why on Tuesday. It seems wild that baseball season is just nine days away, but Washington State begins its season next Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. against Villanova in Peoria, Ariz. WSU live stream will carry the game as Wazzu continues its partnership with the Seattle Mariners to play games at the latter's spring training venue.
Washington Starts Season At Mark Campbell Invitational; At LMU
SEATTLE – The No. 14 Washington softball program begins its 2023 campaign at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. held at Bill Barber Field. The Huskies will start the season with a tough road trip. The Dawgs will face No. 16 Duke to open the season on Thursday and over the next three days face San Jose State and Liberty (Friday), No. 1 Oklahoma (Saturday) and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Greg Biggins thinks Ducks may have something special with Daylen Austin and Rodrick Pleasant
Oregon entered the 2023 cycle hoping to shore up its cornerback room. The final result was an undoubted success as the school's signing list includes the top two cornerbacks on the west coast in four-stars Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena (Cali.) and Daylen Austin of Long Beach (Cali.). Both players hail...
247Sports
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline
LOS ANGELES — With the word Dodgers embroidered across his chest and the No. 40 on his back, Duce Robinson put on his cap and returned to the baseball field this past weekend. As college football coaches await the final decision of the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end...
247Sports
UCLA Moves Up Two Spots in the AP Poll After Home Sweep
The UCLA men’s basketball team has moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll and is now No. 7 in the nation. The Bruins continue to ascend the top 25 after sweeping the Washington schools last week. On Thursday, despite a second half lull, UCLA was able to pull of the 70-61 win over Washington.
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call
Cops delighted in the irony of Hugo Soto-Martinez phoning for backup to protect his stricken Lexus. But wait…doesn’t the freshman socialist drive a Prius? The post Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
