Fort Wayne, IN

Mastodons’ win streak snapped on ‘Pink Out’ night

By Aaron Johnson - PFW Athletic Communications
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Robert Morris 71-63 on Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Mastodons’ 16th annual Pink Out game. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the ‘Dons.

Halftime saw the annual on-court celebration of breast cancer survivors as well as a check for $5,430 presented to the Very Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. A luncheon was held prior to the game with the events presented by the Lutheran Health Network. In addition, the Mastodons donned their special pink uniforms.

The final box score of the game saw a free throw battle go to the Colonials. Robert Morris finished 20-of-27 from the line. The ‘Dons were 26-of-29. It is the most free throws the ‘Dons have made in a game since making 28-of-31 against North Dakota State in an 85-69 victory on Feb. 27, 2016.

The difference came at the hands of Robert Morris’ Phoenix Gedeon. She had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Colonials.

Robert Morris built their lead to as many as 19 with 6:11 left before the ‘Dons started to chip away with a 10-2 run. The Colonials’ lead floated around a single digit for most of the final minutes of the game as the ‘Dons forced seven turnovers in the final five minutes of the contest. This is the sixth time this season that the Mastodons have forced a team

Ryin Ott finished with a team-high 16 points. Shayla Sellers had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The loss moves the ‘Dons to 10-14 (7-7 Horizon League). Robert Morris improves to 9-14 (3-11 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are in action again on Thursday (Feb. 9) at IUPUI.

WANE 15

WANE 15

