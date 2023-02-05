When used often, UV lamps used to dry gel nail polish can damage DNA and may increase the risk for skin cancer, according to a new study. The dryers emit ultraviolet A light, which is linked to increased skin cancer risk. But do the dryers emit enough to warrant concern? To find out, researchers from the University of California, San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh tested the UV devices using cells from humans and mice. The results, published in Nature Communications, suggest practicing caution if you’re regularly exposed to UV-emitting devices.

6 HOURS AGO