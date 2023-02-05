Read full article on original website
Surgery First for Colon Cancer?
New research in the January 2023 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds that immunotherapy from immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitors prior to surgery was strikingly effective for patients with localized mismatch repair-deficient or microsatellite instability-high (dMMR/MSI-H) colorectal cancer (CRC). Nearly all of the patients studied benefitted from neoadjuvant PD-1 inhibitors, with 1-of-4 experiencing complete response on clinical assessment. In addition to the short-term effectiveness, the findings showed substantial longer survival benefits from neodjuvant PD-1 inhibitors, including a low recurrence rate when compared with historic rates.
UV Nail Polish Dryers May Increase Skin Cancer Risk
When used often, UV lamps used to dry gel nail polish can damage DNA and may increase the risk for skin cancer, according to a new study. The dryers emit ultraviolet A light, which is linked to increased skin cancer risk. But do the dryers emit enough to warrant concern? To find out, researchers from the University of California, San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh tested the UV devices using cells from humans and mice. The results, published in Nature Communications, suggest practicing caution if you’re regularly exposed to UV-emitting devices.
