NBC New York

Missing Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Train Tracks, Burned With Gunshot Wound to Head

A missing 19-year-old student was found dead on Brooklyn train tracks, police said, his body badly burned with a gunshot wound to the head. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday by police, near Nostrand Avenue in Midwood. The person was later identified as DeAndre Matthews, and the medical examiner revealed that he had also suffered from smoke inhalation.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops

Eight people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said. The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Police said one of the men, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, died and another was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Raging Fire Destroys NYC Supermarket, Shoppers and Workers Rushed to Escape: FDNY

Huge flames from inside a Bronx supermarket sent smoke billowing into the air, as a fire erupted when the busy store was filled with shoppers and workers. The blaze broke out at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood round 5:30 p.m., fire officials said, and quickly grew to 5-alarms. An employee said the grocery market was busy at the time when he noticed sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling, near some cables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Why Is It So Warm This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons

This 2022-23 winter has proven unprecedented for the New York City area, taking a historic amount of time to bring even just four-tenths of an inch of accumulating snow to Central Park and recording above-average temperatures every single day of the same month for the first time ever, among other superlatives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

