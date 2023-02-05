Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
NBC New York
Missing Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Train Tracks, Burned With Gunshot Wound to Head
A missing 19-year-old student was found dead on Brooklyn train tracks, police said, his body badly burned with a gunshot wound to the head. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday by police, near Nostrand Avenue in Midwood. The person was later identified as DeAndre Matthews, and the medical examiner revealed that he had also suffered from smoke inhalation.
NBC New York
2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops
Eight people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said. The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Police said one of the men, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, died and another was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NBC New York
‘Hurts So Much': Thousands Mourn NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, at Brooklyn Funeral
Thousands of grief-stricken family members, colleagues and friends flooded Brooklyn Thursday to pay respects to 26-year-old NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, a married father of two who was shot in a botched robbery last weekend. Fayaz took a bullet to the head Saturday night when he and his brother-in-law went to...
NBC New York
Marshals Nab NJ Kindergarten Teacher Slay Suspect in Florida, 2nd Man Wanted
US Marshals arrested a man in Florida in connection with the death of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher found beaten and strangled in a shallow grave this week, and the two knew each other quite well, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials and sources with direct knowledge of the case.
NBC New York
Who Killed Luz? Arrest Made in Death of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found in Shallow Grave
An arrest has been made in the case of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher who had allegedly been beaten and strangled to death before her body was found in a shallow grave, law enforcement announced. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in an early Friday morning tweet that the...
NBC New York
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
NBC New York
1 Hurt in Dramatic Sailboat Explosion on Long Island Caught on Camera
A 44-year-old Long Island man is intubated in a hospital but lucky to be alive, his brother says, having escaped a sailboat blast in a Suffolk County marina with a few broken bones despite witnesses saying it sounded like a bomb went off. Scott Murray, of Islip, broke his wrist...
NBC New York
Grim Details Emerge in Missing NJ Kindergarten Teacher Death Investigation: What Happened to Luz?
A 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave a day after she was reported missing this week died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck, prosecutors said Thursday as they confirmed the case had become a homicide investigation. The Hudson County prosecutor's...
NBC New York
Reward for Info in Acid Attack on Long Island Woman Outside Family Home Upped to $50K
Nearly two years after being doused with acid in front of her home left her injured and disfigured, a Long Island college student's pain is still far from over, as her attacker has still never been brought to justice. "I have scars all over my face and they aren’t half...
NBC New York
NJ Councilman Killed at PSE&G Facility; Shooter Found Dead in Benz at Train Station
For the second time in a week, a local New Jersey council member was shot and killed, according to officials, this time in what police said appeared to be a murder-suicide by a former employee at a PSE&G facility. Multiple 911 calls started coming in just after 7 a.m. Wednesday...
NBC New York
Raging Fire Destroys NYC Supermarket, Shoppers and Workers Rushed to Escape: FDNY
Huge flames from inside a Bronx supermarket sent smoke billowing into the air, as a fire erupted when the busy store was filled with shoppers and workers. The blaze broke out at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood round 5:30 p.m., fire officials said, and quickly grew to 5-alarms. An employee said the grocery market was busy at the time when he noticed sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling, near some cables.
NBC New York
29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Masquerading as NJ High School Student Still Baffles Investigators
Investigators are still trying to unravel the case of a 29-year-old woman who allegedly lied on her birth certificate to enroll in a New Jersey high school, which she attended for four days posing as a student -- and while they said in an update this week they're unsure of her motive, they do not believe it was all nefarious in nature.
NBC New York
NJ Restaurant Is Banning Children Younger Than 10 Years Old From Dining There
This is a decision that is sure to stir up some controversy. A popular restaurant in New Jersey has implemented a new rule: No kids are allowed. And the policy shift has gotten people fired up, on both sides of the debate. Nettie's House of Spaghetti is in hot water...
NBC New York
Why Is It So Warm This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
This 2022-23 winter has proven unprecedented for the New York City area, taking a historic amount of time to bring even just four-tenths of an inch of accumulating snow to Central Park and recording above-average temperatures every single day of the same month for the first time ever, among other superlatives.
NBC New York
NJ High School Cancels Remainder of Boys Basketball Season After On-Court Brawl
A New Jersey high school has canceled the rest of its boys varsity basketball season after video showed an on-court brawl in which a coach on the opposing team suffered an injury, according to district officials. The decision to end the season for Dwight Morrow High School's team came after...
Comments / 3