Eight people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said. The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Police said one of the men, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, died and another was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO