Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College

Virginia Tech rolled into Chestnut Hill before Christmas on a roll, with an 11-1 record and Top 25 ranking. Not only did the Hokies slink home with a 70-65 overtime loss, but they lost shooting guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury that would sideline him for the next four games, all of which turned into Tech losses, the start of a spiral that saw the team lose eight of 10.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

FCS All-American LB Transfer Stone Snyder Commits to Virginia Tech

One of Virginia Tech's biggest areas of competition this spring and summer will be at mike linebacker. While Tech already has a few quality returning contenders for the job, the Hokies have landed another challenger in VMI LB transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder. Snyder comes to Blacksburg after an...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Jones signs PWO offer with Virginia Tech

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school. “I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Indoor Track Championships are canceled

MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Man injured in Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Martinsville. According to police, the shooting happened at 6:41 p.m., on Monday, in the area of Market Street and Fayette Street. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries. Police told WFXR News that they do not have any suspects. However, their investigation […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list. Trip Advisors’ Top 20 restaurants in Roanoke, VA. 1. Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery. – 1,401 reviews. –...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties

Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett

A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
BASSETT, VA
theriver953.com

Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes

Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
RALEIGH, WV
Blue Ridge Muse

When the body, and mind, are worn out

Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Paul Jason Barker

Paul Jason Barker, 42, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, VA. Paul was born June 19, 1980, in Radford, VA and raised by his mother, Anita Barker Hughes, and his father, Roger Hughes. A much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his fun-loving nature will live on in each person who knew him.
DUBLIN, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

