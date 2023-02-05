Virginia Tech rolled into Chestnut Hill before Christmas on a roll, with an 11-1 record and Top 25 ranking. Not only did the Hokies slink home with a 70-65 overtime loss, but they lost shooting guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury that would sideline him for the next four games, all of which turned into Tech losses, the start of a spiral that saw the team lose eight of 10.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO