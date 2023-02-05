Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College
Virginia Tech rolled into Chestnut Hill before Christmas on a roll, with an 11-1 record and Top 25 ranking. Not only did the Hokies slink home with a 70-65 overtime loss, but they lost shooting guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury that would sideline him for the next four games, all of which turned into Tech losses, the start of a spiral that saw the team lose eight of 10.
techlunchpail.com
FCS All-American LB Transfer Stone Snyder Commits to Virginia Tech
One of Virginia Tech's biggest areas of competition this spring and summer will be at mike linebacker. While Tech already has a few quality returning contenders for the job, the Hokies have landed another challenger in VMI LB transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder. Snyder comes to Blacksburg after an...
Jones signs PWO offer with Virginia Tech
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school. “I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this […]
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
Man injured in Martinsville shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Martinsville. According to police, the shooting happened at 6:41 p.m., on Monday, in the area of Market Street and Fayette Street. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries. Police told WFXR News that they do not have any suspects. However, their investigation […]
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hand and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list. Trip Advisors’ Top 20 restaurants in Roanoke, VA. 1. Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery. – 1,401 reviews. –...
Augusta Free Press
Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
This spring, firefighters across the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Roanoke plan to conduct prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat and improve overall forest health. Fire managers plan to burn up to 32,310 acres across the forest. Some of these prescribed burns are conducted through...
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties
Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
theriver953.com
Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes
Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
Blue Ridge Muse
When the body, and mind, are worn out
Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Paul Jason Barker
Paul Jason Barker, 42, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, VA. Paul was born June 19, 1980, in Radford, VA and raised by his mother, Anita Barker Hughes, and his father, Roger Hughes. A much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his fun-loving nature will live on in each person who knew him.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
beckersasc.com
Roanoke Ambulatory Surgery Center cancels patient debt following Medicare dispute
After a year of phone calls and appeals, a patient of a Virginia ASC has had her medical debt canceled after Medicare refused to cover a procedure that was moved from a hospital to an ASC, according to a Feb. 6 report from The Roanoke Times. In November 2021, Shirley...
Comments / 0