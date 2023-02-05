Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Rosa Wagoner
Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks Battle Gillette In Weekend Matches
The Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks faced off against the Gillette Grizzlies Saturday afternoon at the M&M Center in Sheridan. The Hawks started off strong, scoring the first goal of the game just moments into the first period. However, the Grizzlies answered back just a minute later, evening the score to 1-1. The first period ended with the Grizzlies ahead 2-1, despite the Hawks leading in shots 14-11.
Wyoming snowmobiler rescued after overnight stranding in Bighorn Mountains
The sheriff's office said in a news release that the reporting person last spoke with the man around 4:15 a.m. Monday, and he said he had gotten stuck overnight about two miles from safety.
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
oilcity.news
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
Sheridan Media
Delwyn Niles Sullivan
Delwyn (Del) Niles Sullivan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on January 4, 2023. He was born May 15, 1937, and grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He traveled the world, including England where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Sheila. In addition to England, his assignments sent him to the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Oklahoma, Montana, and Spokane Washington where he retired in 1986 as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant. He went to Spokane Falls Community College and received an Associate in Arts degree before starting his second career working for the Mead School District in the Transportation Department. He retired from Mead in 1999. He was a man who enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, archery, and trap and skeet shooting. He won several awards for archery and shooting. He also loved to cook for family and friends and putter around his garden where he grew a lot of fruits and vegetables. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his children Jeff, Gayna, and Paul, their spouses Brenda Sullivan, Bill Abel, and Claudia Sullivan, and his grandchildren, Scott Sullivan, Emily Via and her husband Joey Via, Matt Abel, Danny Abel, and Riley Sullivan. He will be greatly missed.
Sheridan Media
SC YMCA: It’s time to start thinking about soccer
The Sheridan County YMCA will begin registering kids for soccer on Feb. 15. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday told listeners although the snow is still around, spring activities are just around the corner. Thanks to the generosity of residents...
Sheridan Media
SCLT announces February Explore History: Iron Riders – The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment
The next Explore History programs, Iron Riders – The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment, will be held on February 14 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and February 21 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12 noon.
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
Sheridan Media
AARP Community Grant Challenge offers funds for immediate improvements
The AARP is offering Community Challenge Grants to communities to complete projects and make immediate improvements. AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and Wyoming Outreach Manager Jen Baier, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to inform listeners about the grants and how the Sheridan community has utilized these funds in the past, to include improvements made to Malcolm Wallop Park.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Council Hibernates Downtown Development Authority
The Sheridan Downtown Development Authority will be taking a break for now, but it could be back later. DDA’s are government appointed organizations with the authority to increase taxes within its jurisdiction, voted on by the downtown merchants. It also helps with parts of the downtown district that are...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Mayor’s Appointments
During their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to board positions. Approved by the council vote was Steve Reimann and John Camino to two unexpired terms on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board. Cheryl Madden was approved to a...
