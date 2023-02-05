Delwyn (Del) Niles Sullivan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on January 4, 2023. He was born May 15, 1937, and grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He traveled the world, including England where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Sheila. In addition to England, his assignments sent him to the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Oklahoma, Montana, and Spokane Washington where he retired in 1986 as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant. He went to Spokane Falls Community College and received an Associate in Arts degree before starting his second career working for the Mead School District in the Transportation Department. He retired from Mead in 1999. He was a man who enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, archery, and trap and skeet shooting. He won several awards for archery and shooting. He also loved to cook for family and friends and putter around his garden where he grew a lot of fruits and vegetables. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his children Jeff, Gayna, and Paul, their spouses Brenda Sullivan, Bill Abel, and Claudia Sullivan, and his grandchildren, Scott Sullivan, Emily Via and her husband Joey Via, Matt Abel, Danny Abel, and Riley Sullivan. He will be greatly missed.

