The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Feeling Bad For Bubba Wallace

The NASCAR World was feeling bad for Bubba Wallace on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver had a chance to podium at the Clash at the Coliseum, but he was spun out by Austin Dillon toward the end of the short track race "Austin Dillon spins Bubba Wallace with seven laps to go, ending Wallace's ...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Black Enterprise

Bubba Wallace Jumps On Track To Support Fellow NASCAR Driver Facing Discrimination

Bubba Wallace knows a thing or two about facing discrimination in the NASCAR world. When another driver faced similar attacks, he jumped in. Wallace defended fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas after he was virtually attacked for his facial features. Beyond The Flag reported that after the 22-year-old Hispanic driver announced he will compete in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, he was greeted with online critics making fun of his appearance.
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Results: Martin Truex Jr. Starts Season with Gold Medal

Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota held off Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet by a mere .786-second leading the final 25 laps of the 150-lap annual non-points exhibition. The three top-finishers feted on a podium with medals; reminiscent of the Olympic Games the venue...
NBC Sports

IndyCar driver Conor Daly to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500

Conor Daly, who competes full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, will seek to make his first Daytona 500 this month with The Money Team Racing, the Cup program owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The team also announced Tuesday plans for Daly to race in up to six...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024

NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
Sportscasting

How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?

Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
FlurrySports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Changes and Rookies

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is nearly upon us! The full complement of Speedweeks events and racing will begin early next week at Daytona International Speedway. Of course, NASCAR's opening week will be capped off with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. As always, there are several NASCAR driver changes that have transpired. From a former champion switching teams to the dynamic rookie duo joining the fray, the landscape looks a bit different than it did just one year ago.
Speedway Digest

Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
NBC Sports

Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
