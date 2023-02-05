Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Feeling Bad For Bubba Wallace
The NASCAR World was feeling bad for Bubba Wallace on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver had a chance to podium at the Clash at the Coliseum, but he was spun out by Austin Dillon toward the end of the short track race "Austin Dillon spins Bubba Wallace with seven laps to go, ending Wallace's ...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Bubba Wallace Jumps On Track To Support Fellow NASCAR Driver Facing Discrimination
Bubba Wallace knows a thing or two about facing discrimination in the NASCAR world. When another driver faced similar attacks, he jumped in. Wallace defended fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas after he was virtually attacked for his facial features. Beyond The Flag reported that after the 22-year-old Hispanic driver announced he will compete in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, he was greeted with online critics making fun of his appearance.
NBC Sports
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
NASCAR drivers discuss if the Clash at the Coliseum should become a points race in 2024
NASCAR drivers argue against the Clash at the Coliseum becoming a points race in place of Auto Club Speedway during the 2024 season.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Results: Martin Truex Jr. Starts Season with Gold Medal
Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota held off Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet by a mere .786-second leading the final 25 laps of the 150-lap annual non-points exhibition. The three top-finishers feted on a podium with medals; reminiscent of the Olympic Games the venue...
NBC Sports
IndyCar driver Conor Daly to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500
Conor Daly, who competes full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, will seek to make his first Daytona 500 this month with The Money Team Racing, the Cup program owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The team also announced Tuesday plans for Daly to race in up to six...
FOX Sports
Clash at the Coliseum highlights: Truex Jr. wins opening race of NASCAR season
The Clash returned on Sunday to open the NASCAR season. Martin Truex Jr. emerged victorious in the second-ever Clash at the Coliseum race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, winning the 37.5-mile race that aired on FOX. Here are the top moments!. Start your engines!. Rob Lowe got...
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona
A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today. The BRANDT 200 Supporting...
5 biggest NASCAR storylines entering the 2023 season
It's time to check out the five biggest storylines entering the 2023 NASCAR season with the Daytona 500 under two weeks away.
Martin Truex Jr wins Clash at the Coliseum with Daytona 500 on the horizon
Martin Truex Jr found himself in first place at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday night, gaining momentum ahead of the Daytona 500.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Changes and Rookies
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is nearly upon us! The full complement of Speedweeks events and racing will begin early next week at Daytona International Speedway. Of course, NASCAR's opening week will be capped off with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. As always, there are several NASCAR driver changes that have transpired. From a former champion switching teams to the dynamic rookie duo joining the fray, the landscape looks a bit different than it did just one year ago.
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
NBC Sports
Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum
LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
