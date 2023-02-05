Read full article on original website
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in String of Armed Robberies
San Jose police on Wednesday said they arrested the suspect in a series of armed robberies that spanned the cities of San Jose and Santa Clara over the past two months. Brian Valverde, 22, of San Jose was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of robbery, grand theft, assault with a deadly weapon and narcotics sales, police said.
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
Bay Area Residents Mobilize to Help Victims of Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey
As the death toll climbs after powerful earthquakes rocked Syria and Turkey, many in the Bay Area are mobilizing to help the victims. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.
State Rejects Oakland's Housing Plan, Seeks Revisions
Oakland's blueprint for bringing more affordable housing to the city has been rejected by the state and sent back for revisions. The buildings and lots around housing advocate Aaron Eckhouse's neighborhood in north Oakland are part of the city's eight-year plan to expand affordable housing across all economic levels. But...
Tesla Crashes Through Wall at San Ramon Home
A Contra Costa County man said his Tesla drove itself into his family's home in San Ramon. The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said. Laxmana Marpu said he was simply moving his Tesla Model Y from the entrance of his house...
SF Supervisors Table Discussion on Reparations for Black Residents
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday were scheduled to discuss if and how to pay reparations to eligible Black residents, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag. The issue, however, was tabled and placed on hold until next month at the earliest, NBC Bay Area learned. It's the first...
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect's Hearing in SF Court Postponed
The suspect in the home-invasion attack on Paul Pelosi was due in San Francisco court Wednesday for a status hearing in his federal case, but the proceeding was postponed until March 15. The judge was scheduled to hold a status meeting in the case against David DePape at 10 a.m....
2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose
Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault
San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
Threats of Violence Against Elected Officials on the Rise
In recent months, several local elected officials in the Bay Area have endured threats of violence, and now some leaders are pushing back. In November, Hayward City Councilmember Aisha Wahab received threats via voicemail while she was running for California State Senate, District 10. Last month, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll...
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement
There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position. “First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.
3 Dead From Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses in Home Near Gilroy: Sheriff
Three people were found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday at a home near Gilroy, and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05 p.m. by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance. Four people were found unresponsive inside and were administered the medication Narcan, which is used to fight the effects of opioid overdose, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Russell Davis.
Suspect Who Shot SJPD Officer Was Stalking, Targeting Police, Chief Says
The suspect who shot and injured a San Jose police officer last weekend was identified Tuesday, and Chief Anthony Mata said the investigation showed he was stalking and targeting officers. Noe Orlando Mendoza, 38, of San Jose faces charges of attempted murder on a police officer after opening fire on...
Deputy-Involved Crash on I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy. The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 580, just west of Interstate 238. Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tya Modeste said the deputy involved was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The...
