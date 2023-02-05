Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Grant and La Salle. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM CST, emergency management reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jena, Olla, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong, Tullos, Georgetown, Rogers, Nebo, Fishville, Zenoria, Catahoula Lake, Bentley and Standard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

