Authorities Announce Missing Adult Female Located
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson announce that 25-year-old Imani Glover, reported missing from Morristown, has been found. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was initially reported missing to the Morristown Police Department by her mother...
Bergen County Resident Killed in I-80 Crash
PARSIPPANY — One person died, and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate-80. According to NJ Police Sargent Philip Curry, the early morning collision occurred at 2:41 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 43.8. The incident happened when a...
Two Vehicle Crash on Littleton Road Sends Driver to Hospital
PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 29 at 11:15 p.m. Mr. Josephlus Debblay, 39, was traveling southbound on Littleton Road, passing Dartford Road. Ms. Giuseppin, 50, was traveling north on Littleton Road, passing Halsey Road, and had trouble negotiating the curve of the roadway. Debblay’s vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic,...
Reparations – What Is It and What Does It Mean For New Jersey?
MORRIS COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area is hosting a frank discussion on the subject of Reparations on Monday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. The program is co-sponsored by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Morristown Alumnae Chapter, and Black Lives Matter Morristown.
