EW.com
Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
Daily Free Press
Jennifer Coolidge and Bob Odenkirk honored at Hasty Pudding awards
The Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society held their annual award ceremony to celebrate their Man and Woman of the Year. “The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to the society’s press release.
Reese Witherspoon Totally Blew An Audition With Robert De Niro Over 1 Big Mistake
Witherspoon's gaffe was so memorable that De Niro brought it up 10 years later.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Sam Smith: Parading Around as Satan Hurts the LGBT Community | Opinion
Publicly associating some of the most prominent LGBT celebrities with demonic worship reinforces a wildly inaccurate perception of the LGBT community as anti-Christian.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November
The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
Madonna looks "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Madonna arrived at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night shocking millions of fans and other guests by appearing with a "new face" and being almost unrecognizable. The 2023 Grammy Awards brought a number of surprises, including crowning Beyoncé the most Grammy-winning musical artist in history, a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their song Unholy in a slightly controversial performance for fans on social networks, and Madonna with a new face that makes her unrecognizable before millions of fans.
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright. Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys arrived and music's biggest stars were ready for an unforgettable night. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the live telecast took place at Crypto.com Arena in...
Joan Collins, 89, shares photos from Cabo getaway with husband Percy Gibson, 58,
Joan Collins has shared holiday snaps from her five star getaway to Cabo.
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Riseborough's To Leslie costar Maron accused the Academy of conducting the investigation based on "special interest and corporate interest and just paranoia about how they look" Marc Maron is speaking out in support of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough. Amid news that a review is being conducted of the Academy Awards' rules for online campaigning following Riseborough's recent surprise Best Actress nomination, Maron addressed the controversy on the most recent episode of his WTF podcast. "Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f--- it is...
Oscar-, Tony-nominated actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon, best remembered as Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story” and for climbing Devils Tower with Richard Dreyfuss in search of UFOs in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died at age 83. The Hollywood Reporter first reported her death Friday,...
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Movie Review: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Find a New Rhythm for the End of a Trilogy
Steven Soderbergh's 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' brings the trilogy to a close on a positive, albeit heavy-handed note. However, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek deliver great chemistry.
Get To Know Richard Gere’s Rarely Seen Three Children
Richard Gere had a remarkable run in Hollywood and became a sex symbol after playing Julian kay, a male escort in American Gigolo, and his brilliant performance in movies like Pretty Woman, and Runaway Bride. The 73-year-old is not only a charmer on screen, as he has also had his pick of beautiful women whom he either married or was in a relationship with.
