Cambridge, MA

EW.com

Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
Daily Free Press

Jennifer Coolidge and Bob Odenkirk honored at Hasty Pudding awards

The Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society held their annual award ceremony to celebrate their Man and Woman of the Year. “The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to the society’s press release.
Looper

How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever

Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
INSIDE News

Madonna looks "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Madonna arrived at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night shocking millions of fans and other guests by appearing with a "new face" and being almost unrecognizable. The 2023 Grammy Awards brought a number of surprises, including crowning Beyoncé the most Grammy-winning musical artist in history, a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their song Unholy in a slightly controversial performance for fans on social networks, and Madonna with a new face that makes her unrecognizable before millions of fans.
Page Six

Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’

Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
People

Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'

Riseborough's To Leslie costar Maron accused the Academy of conducting the investigation based on "special interest and corporate interest and just paranoia about how they look" Marc Maron is speaking out in support of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough. Amid news that a review is being conducted of the Academy Awards' rules for online campaigning following Riseborough's recent surprise Best Actress nomination, Maron addressed the controversy on the most recent episode of his WTF podcast. "Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f--- it is...
HeySoCal

Oscar-, Tony-nominated actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83

Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon, best remembered as Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story” and for climbing Devils Tower with Richard Dreyfuss in search of UFOs in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died at age 83. The Hollywood Reporter first reported her death Friday,...
American Songwriter

Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys

Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
DoYouRemember?

Get To Know Richard Gere’s Rarely Seen Three Children

Richard Gere had a remarkable run in Hollywood and became a sex symbol after playing Julian kay, a male escort in American Gigolo, and his brilliant performance in movies like Pretty Woman, and Runaway Bride. The 73-year-old is not only a charmer on screen, as he has also had his pick of beautiful women whom he either married or was in a relationship with.

