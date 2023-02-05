Powerball jackpot hits $700 million
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Powerball Drawing on Saturday February 4th features a jackpot of $700 millionWest Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco
It’s now the tenth largest jackpot in lottery history.
If you take the cash option, you’ll get $375.7 million.New play, Afrolachia, coming to Raleigh Playhouse in late February
The odds of winning the lottery currently sit at one in 292 million.
With those odds, you are more likely to be hit by a meteorite, struck by lightning, or be attacked by a shark than win the lottery.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0