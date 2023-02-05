ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot hits $700 million

By Conor Doherty
 3 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Powerball Drawing on Saturday February 4th features a jackpot of $700 million

It’s now the tenth largest jackpot in lottery history.

If you take the cash option, you’ll get $375.7 million.

The odds of winning the lottery currently sit at one in 292 million.

With those odds, you are more likely to be hit by a meteorite, struck by lightning, or be attacked by a shark than win the lottery.

