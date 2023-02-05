ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers and Infielder Miguel Rojas Have Agreed to a Contract Extension

By Ricardo Sandoval
 3 days ago

LA’s infielder inks new deal with the Boys in Blue

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced some more good news on Saturday.

LA and shortstop Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension. Dodgers insider Juan Toribio was among the first to report the agreement via Twitter.

Rojas was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, but with his new contract extension his contract now runs to 2025 with a club option.

The news comes after the Dodgers hosted Fan Fest at Dodger Stadium, and Dodgers president Stan Kasten announced they’ll finally retire Fernando Valenzeula’s number 34.

LA fans got their first glimpse at Rojas donning the Dodger Blue for the first time since 2014. And now we know he will don it for a couple more years

.The Dodgers acquired Rojas from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya a few weeks ago.

The 33-year-old’s role is unsure at the moment, but he is sure to provide some infield depth and be the shortstop from time to time when Gavin Lux needs some time off.

Rojas is here to stay for next couple of years, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the squad.

Congrats on the new deal, 11!

