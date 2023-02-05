San Diego Padres' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule

MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the San Diego Padres' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.

The San Diego Padres are now less than two months away from Opening Day.

The Padres will open the 2023 regular season at home, playing the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. The Arizona Diamondbacks will visit Petco for a short two-game series, before the Padres travel to Atlanta and New York to play the Braves and Mets.

For the first time ever, the Padres will play a series against each of the other 29 Major League Baseball teams. All 30 teams will play a series against each other, for the first time in baseball history. The hope is that it will generate more fan interest, as star players from the opposite league will appear at the city's home ballpark every other year. Padres fans will get a chance to see Los Angeles Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, when the Angels visit town in early July.

The schedule change will also provide help to teams that play in hypercompetitive divisions. The Padres play in what is expected to be a relatively competitive National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a 111-win season. Two years ago, the San Francisco Giants won 107 games. The Arizona Diamondbacks have a roster full of exciting young players, and the Colorado Rockies hope to bounce back in 2023 with a healthy Kris Bryant.

The downside to the schedule change is it means that rivals will play each other less. The Padres and Dodgers used to play a minimum of 18 regular season games against each other. This season, they'll play each other 13 times, with their final series coming in mid-September.

The Padres are coming off their first National League Championship Series appearance since 1998. They defeated the Dodgers in four games in the National League Division Series. The Padres hope to take the next step and win a World Series in 2023.

Here's a look at the Padres' entire schedule for the 2023 season:

