Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
2 San Diego bars among top US speakeasies, according to Yelp
Your next favorite bar could be hidden in plain sight!
NBC San Diego
Three of California's Most Romantic Restaurants Are in San Diego: Yelp
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner so already couples are brainstorming ways to show their love, considering gifts to swap and where they can celebrate their romance. While flower shops remain busy with bouquet requests, restaurants are taking names for reservations ahead of the big day. To help sweethearts narrow down where to dine, Yelp has released its list of the top 20 most romantic restaurants in California – and three of them are located in San Diego.
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
Lots to love as San Diego Botanical Garden unveils February calendar
SAN DIEGO — One in four San Diegans deals with food scarcity in San Diego County, so a local organization working to combat this issue through produce collection and helping you to grow your food to build up our community. The San Diego Botanic Garden isn't just a pretty...
coolsandiegosights.com
Swinging Friar at Chula Vista’s Vogue Theater!
San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar is hanging out in Chula Vista!. You can find him on a construction wall in front of the historic Vogue Theater, which is now undergoing its big renovation. The Swinging Friar was painted by Ground Floor Murals. The temporary wall includes other bits...
3 San Diego Restaurants Make OpenTable’s 100 ‘Most Romantic’
OpenTable‘s annual pre-Valentine’s Day list of the 100 “most romantic” restaurants in the United States includes three in San Diego. The three here are C Level on Harbor Island, Cesarina in Point Loma Heights and Pacific Coast Grill in Cardiff. “Food is its own love language,...
The days of San Diego thrill seekers looking for facetime with great whites in Mexico are now over
Mexico's government has banned cage diving off the coast of Guadalupe Island. Previously, local touring companies have taken thrill seekers out to sea and let them get up close to sharks while inside the metal enclosure, but that's no longer the case.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase
Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences. The building overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. The home is listed for $15 million and spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. You enter the penthouse via a private elevator before stepping into the foyer. The penthouse has a European edge with Brazilian quartzite...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
San Diego Still Among Most Expensive Rental Markets in U.S. Despite Recent Dips
Rents continue to slip following nearly two years of growth that have seen monthly housing costs rise sharply for non-homeowners. Despite the decrease in San Diego, 0.7% month-over-month in January, year-over-year rent growth in San Diego currently stands at 3.8%, according to an analysis by ApartmentList.com. The downward arc began...
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
times-advocate.com
New owners, new name for mall
One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Opinion: San Diego’s Proposed Renter Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good
Despite the intention to protect renters and prevent homelessness, the San Diego City Council’s proposed “no fault” rent protections will do more harm than good. Landlords may be forced to sell their income properties due to punitive eviction mandates and further limit the supply of rentals in our region.
Comments / 1