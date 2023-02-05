Valentine’s Day is just around the corner so already couples are brainstorming ways to show their love, considering gifts to swap and where they can celebrate their romance. While flower shops remain busy with bouquet requests, restaurants are taking names for reservations ahead of the big day. To help sweethearts narrow down where to dine, Yelp has released its list of the top 20 most romantic restaurants in California – and three of them are located in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO