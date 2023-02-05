ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Fans Cheer for W&M Tribe Cheerleader

WILLIAMSBURG-Sports fans often develop a devotion to a certain player, but at William & Mary football and basketball games, one of the biggest crowd favorites is a pixie who can not only flip off the shoulders of her teammates but also hurl a T-shirt into the top tier of seats at Kaplan Arena.
Join Bryant & Stratton College for their Lunch and Learns happening February 15th

RICHMOND, Va. --Are you interested in furthering your career? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. Join the Richmond campus for their HCA - Virginia Careers Lunch and Learn happening February 15th at noon and 5:30pm. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.
Everywhere You Are: 100th day of school!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nancy Lee had a great time at sip and paint at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She shared the photos with us! Also, we are celebrating Robbie's 100th day of school! Lastly, Cynthia attended a graduation ball and shared a photo. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
The Perfect Pantry, featured in R Home Magazine

RICHMOND, Va. -- R Home Magazine always covers the latest in home decor, architecture and more in Richmond. Today, Jessica visited the home of Closet Factory Designer, Georgia Kukoski who shared more on organizing a kitchen & pantry. Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands...
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
Look stellar at 62 years old with Plexaderm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle consultant Melinda McKinsey stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret for a youthful look at 62 years old. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers can order today and receive a 14.95 trial pack and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.
Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
Save the Date: Richmond Ballet presents Ma Cong's ‘Firebird' alongside George Balanchine's 'Serenade'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for February 17, 18 and 19. That’s when Richmond Ballet will return to Dominion Energy Center to present Firebird with Serenade. The production marks the East Coast premiere of Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong’s Firebird and will be paired with Serenade by legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Both works will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony playing the music of Igor Stravinsky and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, respectively.
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
