Fans Cheer for W&M Tribe Cheerleader
WILLIAMSBURG-Sports fans often develop a devotion to a certain player, but at William & Mary football and basketball games, one of the biggest crowd favorites is a pixie who can not only flip off the shoulders of her teammates but also hurl a T-shirt into the top tier of seats at Kaplan Arena.
WTVR-TV
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring.
WTVR-TV
Richmond foundation helping young men stay out of trouble open a new youth center
RICHMOND, Va. —When Ellery Lundy first started the Broken Men Foundation in 2014, his dream was to help young men with troubled past use their pain to make a positive impact on their community. Now, almost 500 graduates later, the foundation is able to continue this mission at new youth center in Richmond.
Richmond, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Richmond. The John Marshall High School basketball team will have a game with Armstrong High School on February 06, 2023, 21:30:00. The Walsingham Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00.
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: 100th day of school!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nancy Lee had a great time at sip and paint at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She shared the photos with us! Also, we are celebrating Robbie's 100th day of school! Lastly, Cynthia attended a graduation ball and shared a photo. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
Close to home: Many teachers at this Chesterfield school grew up near it
There’s something 27 teachers and staff have in common at this school. All of them are graduates of a Chesterfield County school. And many of them grew up near Woolridge.
WTVR-TV
The Perfect Pantry, featured in R Home Magazine
RICHMOND, Va. -- R Home Magazine always covers the latest in home decor, architecture and more in Richmond. Today, Jessica visited the home of Closet Factory Designer, Georgia Kukoski who shared more on organizing a kitchen & pantry. Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands...
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
WTVR-TV
Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
Virginia State University accepting applications from local students for free tuition
The initiative provides students with limited financial resources -- particularly those from communities underrepresented in higher education -- to attend a four-year university immediately after graduating from high school.
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Richmond Ballet presents Ma Cong's ‘Firebird' alongside George Balanchine's 'Serenade'
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for February 17, 18 and 19. That’s when Richmond Ballet will return to Dominion Energy Center to present Firebird with Serenade. The production marks the East Coast premiere of Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong’s Firebird and will be paired with Serenade by legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Both works will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony playing the music of Igor Stravinsky and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, respectively.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
richmondmagazine.com
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy
Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
