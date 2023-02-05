Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion
New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer
The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Why It’s Time for a Woman Mayor
Back during the 1999 mayoral election season, I belonged to a group of powerful women who used to get together to try to influence the workings of the Philadelphia political scene. We invited all of the mayoral candidates to come meet with us that year in person. It was the...
Local solutions for police reform, latest on Philadelphia Mayor's race | Inside Story
The death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop has renewed calls for police reform. Our panel examines local solutions for reform and how race factors into these cases. Plus, the latest on the Philadelphia Mayor's race.
thedp.com
Three Phila. mayoral candidates with Penn connections speak to DP about campaigns
Three Penn community members are running for the Democratic nomination in the Philadelphia mayoral primary election this May. Penn community members include 2016 master's graduate Cherelle Parker, 1993 College graduate Helen Gym, and 2000 Wharton certificate-holder James DeLeon. Cherelle Parker. Cherelle Parker, who received her master's degree in public administration...
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
billypenn.com
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
billypenn.com
More than half of Philadelphia rec centers don’t actively use social media, leaving students in the dark about after-school opportunities
The majority of recreation centers in Philadelphia lack a regularly updated social media presence, which kids and teens say leads them to miss out on potential after-school activities. “Most of the time I hear stuff from my friend. Or my mom. If they don’t tell me, then that’s it,” Blair,...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup
Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
Phillymag.com
Meet Six Farmers, Foragers, and Herbalists Leading Philly’s Urban Agriculture Revival
They're creating deeper connections with the earth and the community, and reimagining what urban wellness looks like. The world of urban agriculture has been getting increased national attention lately, from the popularity of TikToking forager Alexis Nikole Nelson (over four million followers!) to the COVID-inspired gardening boom and what folks are calling the “modern renaissance of herbalism.”
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
South Philly casino gives $750K to help finish city rehab of recreation center
Live! Casino in South Philadelphia will donate $750,000 to help complete the rebuild of a neighborhood park. The casino and city officials pulled out all the stops Tuesday to celebrate the donation.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia
There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East
Permits have been issued for the construction of a mixed-use building at 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East. Designed by KJO Architecture, the building will rise three stories, with a commercial space located at the ground floor. Above this, there will be 18 residential units. The structure will span a total of 18,541 square feet.
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address
"Chris's brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing," said Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle.
