Philadelphia, PA

phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion

New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer

The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Why It’s Time for a Woman Mayor

Back during the 1999 mayoral election season, I belonged to a group of powerful women who used to get together to try to influence the workings of the Philadelphia political scene. We invited all of the mayoral candidates to come meet with us that year in person. It was the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Three Phila. mayoral candidates with Penn connections speak to DP about campaigns

Three Penn community members are running for the Democratic nomination in the Philadelphia mayoral primary election this May. Penn community members include 2016 master's graduate Cherelle Parker, 1993 College graduate Helen Gym, and 2000 Wharton certificate-holder James DeLeon. Cherelle Parker. Cherelle Parker, who received her master's degree in public administration...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup

Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Meet Six Farmers, Foragers, and Herbalists Leading Philly’s Urban Agriculture Revival

They're creating deeper connections with the earth and the community, and reimagining what urban wellness looks like. The world of urban agriculture has been getting increased national attention lately, from the popularity of TikToking forager Alexis Nikole Nelson (over four million followers!) to the COVID-inspired gardening boom and what folks are calling the “modern renaissance of herbalism.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
NORRISTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia

There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a mixed-use building at 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East. Designed by KJO Architecture, the building will rise three stories, with a commercial space located at the ground floor. Above this, there will be 18 residential units. The structure will span a total of 18,541 square feet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
