Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO