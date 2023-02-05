ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

LH Robinson’s Record Sparks Big PSAC East Win for Women’s Basketball

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (9-13, 7-10 PSAC) hosted Mansfield University (2-19, 1-16 PSAC) for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game as the Bald Eagles steamrolled the Mounties, 57-35, with highlights all over the court. It also proved to be a historic...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football in a great spot with major 2024 recruit

Penn State Football will look to continue its recent recruiting success in the 2024 cycle. Penn State Football needs to continue to add elite talent to the program and it may have an opportunity to do so soon. One of the best wide receivers in the Mid-Atlantic region in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Altoona

Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois

At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...
DUBOIS, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption

LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Joan Carol Haskins (JC)

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall, PA at the age of 80. JC was born on October 3, 1942, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith. JC graduated from St. Cecilia...
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month

MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project

LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Brinker announces re-election bid for Lock Haven City Council

LOCK HAVEN, PA – I, Dr. Jeff Brinker, am announcing my re-election campaign for the Lock Haven City Council seat. I am seeking the Republican nomination. It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the community in which we live. Winston Churchill said it best, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy