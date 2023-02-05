Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
therecord-online.com
LH Robinson’s Record Sparks Big PSAC East Win for Women’s Basketball
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (9-13, 7-10 PSAC) hosted Mansfield University (2-19, 1-16 PSAC) for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game as the Bald Eagles steamrolled the Mounties, 57-35, with highlights all over the court. It also proved to be a historic...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football in a great spot with major 2024 recruit
Penn State Football will look to continue its recent recruiting success in the 2024 cycle. Penn State Football needs to continue to add elite talent to the program and it may have an opportunity to do so soon. One of the best wide receivers in the Mid-Atlantic region in the...
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
Sports bar closer to opening in State College after liquor license transfer approved
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A midwestern-based sports bar and grill is one step closer to opening in State College after its request for a liquor license transfer was approved. Brothers Bar and Grill, owned by Wisconsin brothers Marc and Eric Fortney, is looking to open a downtown location at 134 South Allen Street, where the […]
therecord-online.com
KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Altoona
Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois
At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
therecord-online.com
Joan Carol Haskins (JC)
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall, PA at the age of 80. JC was born on October 3, 1942, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith. JC graduated from St. Cecilia...
therecord-online.com
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month
MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
therecord-online.com
Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project
LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Punxsy Man Extricated From Vehicle Following Route 36 Crash
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on State Route 36 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, February 7, the accident took place around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
therecord-online.com
Brinker announces re-election bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – I, Dr. Jeff Brinker, am announcing my re-election campaign for the Lock Haven City Council seat. I am seeking the Republican nomination. It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the community in which we live. Winston Churchill said it best, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary After Meth Possession Bust
Methamphetamine Possession/Burglary in Sandy Township. On January 4 at approximately 10:20 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. on 46-year-old David William Dixon, of Falls Creek. Dixon was found to be in possession of a clear bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale. Dixon...
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
