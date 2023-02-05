ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

theriver953.com

JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified

Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John "Luke" Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Local nurse joins Governors administration

An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration. Yesterday, the governor's office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There's something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we'd recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia's Amish country. It's here you'll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here's more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Shots fired on Harris Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On February 8, 2023, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits located on 930 Harris Street. The call quickly escalated into a shooting. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene while detectives and evidence technicians responded. Shortly thereafter, an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Rockingham County working to acquire Massanutten water and sewer

Rockingham County has begun the process of trying to acquire the water and sewer system at Massanutten. County Administrator Stephen King announced that the county has made an official offer to Massanutten Public Service Corporation. King told Jim Britt on Early Mornings today that with residents in Massanutten paying roughly...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. "Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. "We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy's cruiser

An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff's cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy's vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

