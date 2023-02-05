Read full article on original website
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Upperman Splits Road Doubleheader Against District Rival Livingston
The Upperman Lady Bees took one step closer to forcing a tiebreaking coin-flip with Livingston Academy on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Lady Wildcats 51-45 in Livingston to split the season-series. After a close first-quarter saw the Lady Bees take a 19-17 lead, Upperman’s defense took over in the...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Monterey’s Montgomery Signs With University of the Cumberlands
Monterey senior Matthew Montgomery signed his official NLI on Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of the Cumberlands this fall. It comes on the heels of a senior season that saw Montgomery help lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals. Montgomery threw for 1,124 yards, ran for 820 and contributed 26 total touchdowns for Monterey.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Clay County Sweeps Road Series at Jackson County
The Clay County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs picked up a pair of victories in Gainesboro Tuesday evening as they swept Jackson County in non-district play. The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 65-38 victory before the Bulldogs overcame an 8-point deficit to win 41-37. Girls. The Clay County Lady Bulldogs (21-4,...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
#2 Dragonettes Take Down #1 Cookeville, 59-48
Monday’s showdown between two of Tennessee’s best girls basketball teams saw the UC #2 York Institute Dragonettes defeat the #1-ranked Cookeville Lady Cavaliers, 59-48. “I thought we had a pretty good showing tonight; Cookeville’s a great team and we knew that,” said York head coach Michael Green. “That’s why we’re playing them in the last week of the season. We wanted this win badly because we knew what caliber of team they are.”
WKRN
Smithville man leads deputies on pursuit
A man who led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen truck now faces a long list of charges. A man who led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen truck now faces a long list of charges. Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap …
WSMV
Teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found at Goodwill
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teddy bear made from a grandmother’s jacket — found at a Goodwill in Cookeville — could soon be back in the hands of its family with the help of a Facebook group. Regena Moreno posted two photos of the teddy bear...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads
Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Jackson County
A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Sunday after a Jackson County woman went missing.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
WKRN
Man arrested after Putnam County traffic stop
Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. A semi-trailer hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. Smithville man leads deputies on pursuit. A man...
Sidelines
A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet
Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
WTVC
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
WTVC
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board
Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
