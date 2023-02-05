Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. – A surprise birthday party was held inside Lilac Lanes in Spokane on Tuesday afternoon, for a very special young man.Cedric “Mac” McGuire, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, celebrated another year of life by doing what he does best: lighting up a room full of his closest friends.Lela Harty is one of Mac’s bowling partners, and organized his birthday festivities. “He’s a golden individual that brings happiness to everybody,” Harty said.”He’s just a sweet guy,” said Shawn Albright, another member of Mac’s bowling group. “He’s got a heart of gold, and he’s always helping out people.””I enjoy life, just being around,” Mac said. “So many people have a negative attitude. I don’t have a negative attitude, things are great.”Mac’s an avid bowler, and–according to peers in his senior bowling league–he’s legitimately good.”I think he’s better than me and I’m younger,” Albright said with a laugh.”He beats me all the time!” Harty said. “It’s like, how fair is that?”Plus, Mac still golfs three times a week with his buddies at Downriver Golf Course.But he had to be held back from bowling at his party on Tuesday, because he just got over a bout with COVID-19.It put him in the hospital for a day, but he beat it… because of course he did.Still, Mac couldn’t pass up an opportunity to party.”It’s awe-inspiring I guess. I didn’t believe that they’d have something like this for me!” Mac said. “I have so many nice friends from bowling and playing golf, you know? I just can’t believe it.”Mac said he didn’t think he’d live this long, but maybe it’s because he can’t remember ever drinking a glass of milk.”I don’t eat cheese, I don’t eat butter, but I eat ice cream. I like ice cream,” Mac said with a sly chuckle.Jokes aside, when you ask what the secret to his longevity is, Mac’s answer is right on the tip of his tongue.”Stay active, don’t just hold up like some people,” Mac said. “You have to keep active–keep your body active and your mind active, and you’ll live a lot longer.”In his own words, Cedric “Mac” McGuire isn’t ready to “cash in” just yet.”I’ve got a few things left to do first, before I cash in,” Mac said.Things like telling one of his many stories, cracking a few jokes and continuing to make the world a better place.”It’s nice to just be alive!” Mac said with a smile.
KREM
Spokane Peace and Action Justice League holds peaceful rally for Tyre Nichols
A peaceful rally was held Saturday at Spokane to demand Justice for Tyre Nichols who was killed after being brutally beaten by several Memphis police officers in January. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was beaten after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. More than a week ago, Memphis Police released body cam footage showing officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
Not Just Us, Spokane County Fentanyl Deaths Climb 1,233 Percent
The Spokane County Sheriff's Department recently broke up another fentanyl distribution ring and arrested four persons. Spokane County officials say fentanyl OD deaths skyrocketing. We've seen fentanyl turn into the most troublesome narcotic in the Columbia Basin, as well as Yakima, it's also plaguing Spokane. According to the DEA and...
Chronicle
Washington Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old
A woman and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of the woman's adopted 8-year-old daughter. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both from Airway Heights,. were arrested in South Dakota in December and charged...
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
FOX 28 Spokane
45 dogs transported from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia ready for adoption
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. “Puppies,...
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
FOX 28 Spokane
SpokAnimal finds homes for 2,500 animals in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. – SpokAnimal, an eastern Washington humane society, has made history after finding homes for 2,500 animals in 2022 through three Spokane PetSmart stores. This is a first for any eastern Washington shelter and has earned SpokAnimal $25,000 in adoption reward funding rom PetSmart Charities. Through their two...
Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city hall Spokane knows today is in the former Montgomery Ward building. City government moved there back in the 1980s. Today, that building provides more than enough room. City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the building space isn't being used. "Currently, City...
KXLY
SPD investigating potential threats made inside Central Library
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a man at the Central Library after they say he called 911 saying he had a gun and made threats towards the people inside. SPD says the suspect called 911 Tuesday night and told them he had a handgun and was making vague threats.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
FOX 28 Spokane
Workforce Wednesday – What can the resource center do for me?
Have you ever wondered what the Resource Center of Spokane County is and what it has to offer? Wonder no more. Watch this weeks Workforce Wednesday interview to learn all about it. Take a look at a previous Workforce Wednesday segment to freshen up or to read it for the...
Comments / 4