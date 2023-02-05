SPOKANE, Wash. – A surprise birthday party was held inside Lilac Lanes in Spokane on Tuesday afternoon, for a very special young man.Cedric “Mac” McGuire, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, celebrated another year of life by doing what he does best: lighting up a room full of his closest friends.Lela Harty is one of Mac’s bowling partners, and organized his birthday festivities. “He’s a golden individual that brings happiness to everybody,” Harty said.”He’s just a sweet guy,” said Shawn Albright, another member of Mac’s bowling group. “He’s got a heart of gold, and he’s always helping out people.””I enjoy life, just being around,” Mac said. “So many people have a negative attitude. I don’t have a negative attitude, things are great.”Mac’s an avid bowler, and–according to peers in his senior bowling league–he’s legitimately good.”I think he’s better than me and I’m younger,” Albright said with a laugh.”He beats me all the time!” Harty said. “It’s like, how fair is that?”Plus, Mac still golfs three times a week with his buddies at Downriver Golf Course.But he had to be held back from bowling at his party on Tuesday, because he just got over a bout with COVID-19.It put him in the hospital for a day, but he beat it… because of course he did.Still, Mac couldn’t pass up an opportunity to party.”It’s awe-inspiring I guess. I didn’t believe that they’d have something like this for me!” Mac said. “I have so many nice friends from bowling and playing golf, you know? I just can’t believe it.”Mac said he didn’t think he’d live this long, but maybe it’s because he can’t remember ever drinking a glass of milk.”I don’t eat cheese, I don’t eat butter, but I eat ice cream. I like ice cream,” Mac said with a sly chuckle.Jokes aside, when you ask what the secret to his longevity is, Mac’s answer is right on the tip of his tongue.”Stay active, don’t just hold up like some people,” Mac said. “You have to keep active–keep your body active and your mind active, and you’ll live a lot longer.”In his own words, Cedric “Mac” McGuire isn’t ready to “cash in” just yet.”I’ve got a few things left to do first, before I cash in,” Mac said.Things like telling one of his many stories, cracking a few jokes and continuing to make the world a better place.”It’s nice to just be alive!” Mac said with a smile.

