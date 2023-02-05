Read full article on original website
2 Planes Nearly Collide At Austin Airport
A plane nearly crashed into another while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstom International Airport.
Investigation Launched After Close Call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
U.S. aviation officials have launched an investigation following a close call at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. The incident occurred when air traffic controllers cleared a Southwest passenger plane for takeoff on the same runway that a FedEx cargo plane was cleared to land on. The mistake was quickly identified and the FedEx plane was able to abort its landing and regain altitude.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KXII.com
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway
Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
CBS Austin
One critically injured after rollover crash in south Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department crews responded to the scene on the S I-35 Frontage Road near St. Edwards Drive around 2:30 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted the crash involved one car...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
Austin Community College campus 'all-clear' after report of armed person
Campus is back to normal operations.
hellogeorgetown.com
Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
