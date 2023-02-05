ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Investigation Launched After Close Call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

U.S. aviation officials have launched an investigation following a close call at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. The incident occurred when air traffic controllers cleared a Southwest passenger plane for takeoff on the same runway that a FedEx cargo plane was cleared to land on. The mistake was quickly identified and the FedEx plane was able to abort its landing and regain altitude.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
KXII.com

Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin

Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway

Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
LAKEWAY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

One critically injured after rollover crash in south Austin

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department crews responded to the scene on the S I-35 Frontage Road near St. Edwards Drive around 2:30 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted the crash involved one car...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
GEORGETOWN, TX

