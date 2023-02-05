When it comes to monitoring the operations of the cryptocurrency business, the authorities in charge of regulation in Hong Kong are ramping up their game. According to a report that was submitted by the Securities and Futures Commission on February 6th, the organisation has plans to recruit four more staff members in order to "better regulate" the operations of local virtual asset (VA) providers. In addition, the additional monitoring would assist "better analyse the compliance and risk" by enabling retail investors to exchange virtual assets on regulated platforms. This will make it possible for more people to participate in the cryptocurrency market.

19 HOURS AGO