Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
VARA Issues New Guidelines for Virtual Asset Service Providers in Dubai
Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the body in charge of supervising cryptocurrency regulations inside Dubai, has announced new rules for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. VASPs refers to companies that offer services related to virtual assets. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based...
blockchain.news
Revolut Introduces Crypto Staking to UK and EEA
Customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) may now participate in crypto staking thanks to the neo-banking platform Revolut, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom and claims to have 25 million users worldwide. The staking function, which will enable users to make money on their...
blockchain.news
HKSFC to Hire 4 More Staff to Supervise Crypto
When it comes to monitoring the operations of the cryptocurrency business, the authorities in charge of regulation in Hong Kong are ramping up their game. According to a report that was submitted by the Securities and Futures Commission on February 6th, the organisation has plans to recruit four more staff members in order to "better regulate" the operations of local virtual asset (VA) providers. In addition, the additional monitoring would assist "better analyse the compliance and risk" by enabling retail investors to exchange virtual assets on regulated platforms. This will make it possible for more people to participate in the cryptocurrency market.
blockchain.news
Binance Launches Tax Reporting Tool to Help Users Comply with Local regulations
Because the tax season is just around the horizon for many nations, businesses in the cryptocurrency sector will need to be ready to assist their customers in complying with the requirements that are in place in those countries. The cryptocurrency exchange Binance made the announcement on February 6 that it...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
blockchain.news
550 BNB lost in contract exploit by decentralized exchange
Recently, the decentralized exchange (DEX) system known as CoW Swap came under assault, resulting in the loss of at least 550 BNB (BNB) due to a contract hack that permitted money transfers away from the platform. The occurrence was spotted by the blockchain surveyor MevRefund, which also noticed that the...
blockchain.news
Crypto Firms Make Job Cuts Amidst Ongoing Crypto Winter
This week, many cryptocurrency companies have eliminated jobs in response to the current crypto winter. However, these companies have chosen to keep "impactful" people on staff as they prepare for a "longer slump." At least 216 jobs were cut across three different cryptocurrency companies. These companies are open-source software laboratory...
blockchain.news
Genesis creditor reveals new proposed restructuring plan that will see creditors getting back
According to information provided by a Genesis creditor, the most recent suggested restructuring plan between Genesis, Digital Currency Group, and creditors would result in creditors receiving at least 80 percent of the monies they contributed. The cryptocurrency trading and market-making arm of Genesis Global will eventually be sold as part...
blockchain.news
Total value locked in Ethereum-based Decentralized exchange
The Uniswap community cast their votes in support of implementing Uniswap v3 on Boba Network's layer-2 protocol on Ethereum, and the majority of those votes were positive. The proposal to implement Uniswap v3 on Boba Network that was put up by Boba Foundation and FranklinDAO was successful since it received more than 51 million votes. As a result of this, the Boba Network will become the sixth chain to instal Uniswap v3, with the deployment itself being slated to begin within the next few weeks. This action received support from a number of organisations, including GFX Labs, Blockchain at Michigan, Gauntlet, and ConsenSys.
blockchain.news
The DeFi space is on a path of steady recovery as good actors
The harm that was inflicted by the collapse of major cryptocurrency ecosystems in the previous year is on its way to making a gradual comeback as positive actors take aggressive initiatives to reestablish investors' faith. Principal participants from the ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) got together to discuss the benefits of running trustless, interoperable, and permissionless systems.
blockchain.news
UK Watchdog Proposes Tougher Advertising Rules
According to the United Kingdom's financial watchdog, newly proposed advertising rules in the United Kingdom could potentially see executives of crypto firms facing up to two years in prison for failing to meet certain requirements around promotion. These executives would be in violation of the rules if they failed to meet any of the aforementioned requirements.
blockchain.news
Hodlnaut Seeks to Sell Business
According to recent reports, the struggling bitcoin lending company Hodlnaut is collaborating with a number of prospective buyers in an effort to sell its business as well as its other assets. According to a story published by Bloomberg on February 6, a number of parties interested in acquiring Hodlnaut and...
blockchain.news
StarkWare partners with Chainlink
An impending agreement between the blockchain scaling technology firm StarkWare and Chainlink Labs will result in the addition of Oracle services, data feeds, and price feeds to the StarkNet ecosystem. This relationship will be established in the near future. Because of the relationship, StarkWare will take part in Chainlink's Scale...
blockchain.news
CBDC Activity Subsidizes Consumption During Lunar New Year
Over the course of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese central bank distributed an amount of its digital currency (CBDC) worth millions of dollars around the nation in an effort to encourage more people to use it. A story that was published on February 6 in the Global Times,...
blockchain.news
The Bitcoin price surge has led to a market FOMO among small BTC addresses
Fear of missing out (FOMO) was prevalent in the market during the second week of January as a result of the rise in price of Bitcoin (BTC) over $20,000, particularly among holders of a modest amount of BTC. After January 13, there was a large increase in the number of...
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Describes 'Pure Hell' Leading Up to Exchange's bankruptcy case
John Ray, who recently took over as chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX after the business declared bankruptcy, has revealed some of the chaotic incidents that have occurred at the firm after the bankruptcy filing. Due to the fact that FTX does not have a physical office, Ray...
Comments / 0