Lakefield Standard
JCC boys win big over Fairmont
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team won its third straight game and improved to 11-7 on the season with a 62-44 win over Fairmont Tuesday night. The Huskies led 33-20 at the half, then led 45-21 six minutes into the second half. JCC led 61-33 before the Cardinals ended on an 11-1 run with reserves in the game. JCC never trailed in the win.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Lakefield Standard
Locals encouraged to audition for PAC production
Locals are encouraged to audition next week for the Prairie Arts Continuum’s April production of “Nunsense: The Mega Musical.”. Auditions will take place Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the library at the Business, Arts and Recreation Center in downtown Windom. The PAC invites all to...
Southern Minnesota News
Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake
A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
Faribault County Register
She’s Miss Minnesota Teen Volunteer
Blue Earth Area (BEA) senior Sophie Keister could say that she did not find the pageant life; rather, the pageant life found her. Mere months ago, Keister received an unexpected phone call asking if she would be interested in representing Minnesota as an at-large titleholder in the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Lakefield Standard
New MS space officially done
The new Jackson County Central Middle School space in Lakefield is officially done. Minneapolis-based construction company Kraus-Anderson last Thursday declared the project complete, about five mon...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
kicdam.com
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
kicdam.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
