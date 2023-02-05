ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockchain.news

Investors Interested in Digital Assets Despite Volatile Market

The European cryptocurrency investment company CoinShares released its "Digital Asset Fund Flows Report" on February 6. The report revealed that investors are demonstrating a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The research suggests that investor...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 45% That Could Rebound in 2023

Shopify dealt with some issues in 2022, some of which could subside this year. Long-term prospects remain intact for the growing e-commerce platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
DailyWealth

The Stock Market's 'New Phase' Will Go Beyond the Fed

The Weekend Edition is pulled from the daily Stansberry Digest. The Federal Reserve's message is changing... As many expected, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% this past Wednesday. The central bank also said it will continue reducing its holdings of Treasurys and other debt, like mortgage-backed securities.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's Investing Advice to Heart

Widespread fear creates buying opportunities for patient investors. A long-term mindset is the key to making money in the stock market. An S&P 500 index fund allows investors to spread capital across the heart of the U.S. economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

