Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakefield Standard
JCC boys win big over Fairmont
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team won its third straight game and improved to 11-7 on the season with a 62-44 win over Fairmont Tuesday night. The Huskies led 33-20 at the half, then led 45-21 six minutes into the second half. JCC led 61-33 before the Cardinals ended on an 11-1 run with reserves in the game. JCC never trailed in the win.
Lakefield Standard
Cother sets school record in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother scored a school-record 53 points to lead the Huskies to a 98-92 overtime win over St. James Area. Cother’s 53 points are the most for any JCC boy or girl in school history. The previous record was 48, set by Travis Rogotzke this past Friday in a win over Windom. The previous girls’ record was 44 scored by Alaina Wolff and Sadie Voss.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Lakefield Standard
Locals encouraged to audition for PAC production
Locals are encouraged to audition next week for the Prairie Arts Continuum’s April production of “Nunsense: The Mega Musical.”. Auditions will take place Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the library at the Business, Arts and Recreation Center in downtown Windom. The PAC invites all to...
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
Southern Minnesota News
Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake
A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
KAAL-TV
ABC and Toy Zone store in Rochester to close
(ABC 6 News) – The owners of ABC and Toy Zone in Rochester announced they are retiring from retail and that the store will close. In an email sent out Tuesday morning, store owners Steve and Rene Nordhus, said they’ve decided to retire from retail to focus on spending quality time with their family and do some traveling.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota Again Over The Weekend
The major movie star was seen spending time in a town in Minnesota last year and it looks like he visited again over the weekend. Last summer the big movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time with locals in Rochester, Minnesota. Two officers from the Olmstead County Sherriff's Office were working at a local fair when they spotted Gerard Butler. Of course, they had to take a picture with the '300' star. You can see him smiling and hugging the two officers in the photo:
Lakefield Standard
New MS space officially done
The new Jackson County Central Middle School space in Lakefield is officially done. Minneapolis-based construction company Kraus-Anderson last Thursday declared the project complete, about five mon...
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Lakefield Standard
Editorial: Like heroes, we all have a role to play
This week, three local men were honored for what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “courageous and life-saving actions” they took at a crash site on Interstate 90 the afternoon of Dec. 27, 202...
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
Comments / 0