ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Freddie Freeman reveals his new walk-up song for 2023 season

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsAxh_0kcsUphi00

Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman is changing his walk-up song for the upcoming season and on Saturday revealed his new tunes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their Fanfest event Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Freeman told some reporters that the song that will play when he comes to the plate for at-bats will be “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

Freeman says that his son Charlie chose the song because he enjoys dancing to it.

“He likes to dance to the song,” Freeman said of his son.

Freeman said one potential complication was the dirty lyrics, but the Dodgers first baseman thinks there will be a safe version of the song.

“There’s a clean version, so I think I can pull it off,” Freeman said.

Those who enjoy Bad Bunny will probably like Freeman’s decision (as picked out by Charlie). But some will miss Freeman’s song from 2022.

Freeman used “Baila Conmigo,” which was highly recognizable thanks to the great trumpets in the song.

Freeman batted .325 with a .918 OPS last season, his first with the Dodgers. He led the league in runs (117), hits (199), doubles (47) and on-base percentage (.407). If he starts to falter with his new song, bringing back “Baila Conmigo” wouldn’t be a bad choice.

The post Freddie Freeman reveals his new walk-up song for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move

Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
theScore

Mets' Cohen: Angry owners 'need to look more at themselves'

Steve Cohen might not be making many friends among his peers, but the New York Mets owner doesn't seem too bothered. The Mets boast a $369.9-million payroll entering the 2023 campaign, the highest in MLB history. As a result, some owners reportedly believe he's making a mockery of the system, which will tax his club an additional $98.6 million for exceeding luxury thresholds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic

A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Theo Epstein on important rule changes coming to baseball

BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense."The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016....
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
200K+
Followers
24K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy