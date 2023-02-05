Freddie Freeman reveals his new walk-up song for 2023 season

Freddie Freeman is changing his walk-up song for the upcoming season and on Saturday revealed his new tunes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their Fanfest event Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Freeman told some reporters that the song that will play when he comes to the plate for at-bats will be “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

Freeman says that his son Charlie chose the song because he enjoys dancing to it.

“He likes to dance to the song,” Freeman said of his son.

Freeman said one potential complication was the dirty lyrics, but the Dodgers first baseman thinks there will be a safe version of the song.

“There’s a clean version, so I think I can pull it off,” Freeman said.

Those who enjoy Bad Bunny will probably like Freeman’s decision (as picked out by Charlie). But some will miss Freeman’s song from 2022.

Freeman used “Baila Conmigo,” which was highly recognizable thanks to the great trumpets in the song.

Freeman batted .325 with a .918 OPS last season, his first with the Dodgers. He led the league in runs (117), hits (199), doubles (47) and on-base percentage (.407). If he starts to falter with his new song, bringing back “Baila Conmigo” wouldn’t be a bad choice.

