WCSO Alerts: Trailer and bobcat stolen and arrests for DUI; stalking; shooting at a moving vehicle, more…

Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Two females attempting to fight inside store; juveniles driving recklessly in parking lot; other juvenile issues
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute –...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
accesswdun.com
Clermont man arrested after fleeing from January traffic stop
A Clermont man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Hall County in connection with outstanding warrants after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop in the county early in January. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Edward Stewart, III, 45, was arrested on nine warrants...
WGAU
Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office receives trauma kits
They're a gift from the Kansas-based US Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig ...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says
A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Human remains found in Gwinnett identified as missing 16-year-old
Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
Lansing Daily
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman strangled to death in Gainesville; suspected killer on the run
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29 paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
Red and Black
Athens sees uptick in catalytic converter thefts
On Feb. 1, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received reports of five separate instances of theft of a catalytic converter. According to ACCPD, there was a theft at Ashley Circle, Georgetown Circle and Oconee Street. Two thefts occurred on International Drive. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s emission control...
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
2 residents taken to hospital, house destroyed after Gwinnett fire
Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a house fire in Gwinnett County, authorities said....
Monroe Local News
One dead and three injured in Gwinnett County when car crashes into mobile home community
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reported that Jordan Gonzalez, 36, died Sunday after his vehicle drove through the Countryside Village in Gwinnett in the 1400 block of Horizon Parkway late Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County PD, Gonzalez was traveling west on Horizon Parkway...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
Comments / 0