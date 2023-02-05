Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies land FCS All-American transfer
The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to add to their 2023 football roster. On Tuesday, three-star transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech from right down the road at VMI [Lexington]. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound graduate transfer is from Monacan High School in Richmond and spent...
gobblercountry.com
#11 Virginia Tech Hokies Beat the #22 NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh for the First Time: 73-61
Sometimes Things Just All Come Together, Just Right. The Lady Hokies traveled to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack with little historical hope of coming away with a win. Tech’s ambitions in the ACC just kept running into the Red and White sneering wolf with the goofy hat since joining the ACC. Last season the teams met three times, and three times the Hokies walked off the court disappointed. What was even worse is that the overall record for the programs was a disappointing 2-26 before this evening. Tech just couldn’t seem to figure it out. Mark this down, maybe... just maybe they have now. That’s because the Hokies took to the court, with a brand-new AP poll ranking up to 11th from 13th and in possession of a solid 18-4 record. ACC wins still could mean a slight chance at a regular season championship, but more importantly it could mean a double-bye for the ACC Tournament which would give the team some important rest before Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech recruiting: Top 2024 prospect includes the Hokies in his final four
Since Brent Pry was named Virginia Tech’s head football coach in December 2021, his priority has been to focus on the state of Virginia regarding recruiting. Pry finished the 2022 signing class, but the previous staff had secured most of the commitments. Pry did finish on a few players and helped keep the class mostly intact.
Augusta Free Press
Carroll County High School honors native son, Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer
Carroll County doesn’t draw attention on most state maps, but a sign the intersection of US-58 & I-77 makes it clear where our sympathies lie – “Welcome to Coach Frank Beamer Country.”. Monday night was a grand evening at the High School on the Hill, known to...
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
rchsprowler.com
A Guide to Surviving the Halls of Rockbridge County
As a junior, I like to think that I have the ins and outs of Rockbridge County High School down to a science at this point. The only question is, what in the world should I do with this information?. There are many things that I could do with the...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
bcvoice.org
Lights Out at Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- On Feb. 1, a transformer on Main Street in Bridgewater caught fire, causing an all-day power outage on campus and the surrounding areas from around 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the morning hours, the Kline Campus Center was the only place on campus that had power, due...
969wsig.com
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list. Trip Advisors’ Top 20 restaurants in Roanoke, VA. 1. Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery. – 1,401 reviews. –...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Comments / 0